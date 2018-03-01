Sheriff outlines additional courthouse security needs

The future security needs inside the Jones County Courthouse and the county’s additional properties was a topic of discussion during the Dec. 27 Jones County Supervisors meeting.

The Courthouse Security Committee (which is made up of representatives from the various departments) met on Dec. 19. At that time, they put together a list of future security needs:

• Auto door locks

• Shatterproof film, window ladders, door hinge covers

• Steel powder-coated plates installed inside the judges’ benches