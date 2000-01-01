

Tris and Bri Langdon of Anamosa volunteered on Dec. 5 to wrap presents for all of the kids who took part in Shop with a Cop. Over a dozen volunteers were needed each night.



Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith and Monticello Officer Blaine Kamp were paired with brother and sister Bradley and Brianna Merfeld, of Monticello. The team strategizes on what to buy the Merfelds’ younger sister for Christmas.



Arion Stoll, a Monticello fifth grader, was paired with Monticello School Resource Officer Dawn Graver for Shop with a Cop.



The Jones County Family Council hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Anamosa, Dec. 7 and 14. They served 62 middle schoolers throughout Jones County; each student got to spend $125 shopping for Christmas gifts for their families. Here sisters Jessica and Abigail Kracke of Monticello, prepare to shop with Anamosa Police Officer Nicole Minniham and Sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Gehl. (Photos by Kim Brooks)