

It took lots of volunteers to wrap presents for Shop with a Cop, including Carol Meade and Lori Miles.



Geralyn Russ volunteers for Shop with a Cop on Dec. 9 to wrap presents.



Roselynn Foster, a seventhgrader from Monticello, picks out Hot Wheels for her brother with Monticello Police Officer Jordan Koos.



Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith helps Lily Cupples, a Monticello sixth-grader, shop for her family for Christmas.



The Jones County Family Council hosted their 8th Annual Shop with a Cop program at Walmart in Anamosa on Dec. 9 and 16. They served 60 middle schoolers throughout Jones County. Each child, like Martin Boots, a Monticello eighth-grader, received a $125 gift card to purchase Christmas gifts for their family members. Assisting Boots was Monticello Officer Keanan Shannon. (Photos by Kim Brooks)