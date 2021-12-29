Shop with a Cop continues to see and fill needs in Jones Co.

This was the fifth year for the Shop with a Cop event, organized by the Jones County Family Council.

On Dec. 13 and 21, 63 Jones County middle school students walked the aisles of Wal-Mart in Anamosa alongside a law enforcement officer as they picked out Christmas gifts for their families and loved ones.

Each student receives a $100 Wal-Mart gift card to spend. Those funds are courtesy of grants and donations. Sherri Hunt, who works with the Family Council, said their goal every year is to serve at least 60 kids. Due to a surplus in funding this year, a few more kids were able to take part. Some of the funds will also be carried over into next year’s event.

Despite the fact that the COVID pandemic continues to take a hold and affect so many lives, Hunt said it didn’t necessarily have an impact on the need.

Students from Monticello, Anamosa, Midland and Olin school districts all took part again this year. The Family Council works with the school counselors from each school to help identify students in need who would get the most benefit out of Shop with a Cop.

Hunt said this event is a way to not only brighten the kids’ holidays, but to show them the spirit of the season through giving.

Working with local law enforcement agencies, the Family Council also strives to make Shop with a Cop a fun and safe event. Sixty-one officers and law enforcement staff volunteered their time during both nights. The agencies represented include:

• Monticello Police Department

• Anamosa Police Department

• Jones County Sheriff’s Office

• Anamosa State Penitentiary

• Iowa State Patrol

“Some agencies helped one night, but others helped during both nights,” Hunt said of their service.

The Family Council is all about preventing child abuse and protecting children. With this ongoing partnership with law enforcement, these middle schoolers can start to develop relationships with these officers/officials and learn to trust them and be able to turn to them when needed.

Aside from law enforcement giving their time, roughly 20 additional volunteers also lent a hand, mainly when it came to gift wrapping each and every present the students purchased.

Shop with a Cop was originally scheduled to take place Dec. 13 and 15. That Wednesday evening, some unusual December weather was forecasted to hit the area, causing the Family Council to reschedule for the 21st.

“This is about teaching kids the importance of giving and seeing the joy from others when you give,” Hunt said. “We didn’t want to miss that opportunity.”

You can still donate to the Family Council for the sixth annual Shop with a Cop in 2022. Donations can be mailed to Jones County Family Council, P.O. Box 472, Anamosa, IA 52205.

To learn more about the Family Council and the work they do, contact Hunt at sherri.hunt@jonescountyiowa.gov or Heather Weers at jonescountycppc@gmail.com.