Shop with a Cop returns for third year

Published by admin on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:12pm
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the third anniversary of the Jones County Family Council’s Shop with a Cop at Wal-Mart in Anamosa.
The annual event brings law enforcement officials together with middle-school-aged students throughout Jones County.
Thanks to generous donations and grant awards, the Family Council served 55 students this year.
