Show and shine car show helps animal shelter

Published by admin on Wed, 06/13/2018 - 11:27am
In an effort to raise money for a local non-profit that organizers feel deserves some attention, “Show & Shine Help’n with Hotrods” comes to the Jones County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 16.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will help raise money for the Animal Welfare Friends, an animal shelter in Monticello that adopts out dogs and cats.
“Our main goal is to help the shelter,” shared co-organizer Dennis “Fish” Fitzsimmons.
Those organizing the show and shine are Rick and Deb Kerper and Diane and Dennis “Fish” Fitzsimmons.
