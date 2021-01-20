SHP expands mission into Dubuque, Cedar counties

The Jones County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, started by Nic and Heather Weers of Anamosa, was organized in February 2019.

Today, this chapter is just one of only six in the State of Iowa.

SHP ensures that every child as a bed to sleep on.

After a successful two years, and almost 150 beds, SHP Jones County has expanded its efforts to include the communities of Cascade (Dubuque County), Mechanicsville (Cedar County), and Stanwood (Cedar County). This means anyone in these towns, ages 3-17, can receive a free bed.

Just after Thanksgiving, the Weers discovered the storage shed in which they store tools, materials, and bedding was broken into. Many tools and pieces of lumber were stolen. However, that did not get them down or take away from their mission.

“Although the break-in and theft of tools was a very unfortunate incident,” prefaced Heather, “the support and generosity of Jones County has been absolutely amazing! So many people reached out and/or donated; we wanted to do something in return.”

Weers said expanding SHP’s Jones County boundaries will certainly benefit more kids in need of a bed.

“While expanding out boundary won’t necessarily benefit the people who donated (toward our cause), we believe it has an impact on everyone,” she said.

Weers said the natural progression is to expand their services and mission into neighboring communities.

“The towns we chose are close to Jones County and don’t have a SHP chapter in their area,” she said.

She said while some wish for their donations toward SHP to remain in Jones County, these three towns could potentially have children who attend school in Jones County.

Already, Weers has received a request for a bed from one of the new towns.

You can visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed to request a child’s bed from SHP. Each bed is handmade, and comes with beddings materials as well as a free children’s book.

“I am in the process of reaching out to schools and churches in those areas to help spread the word,” Weers said.

Anyone can fill out the application.

While the Jones County chapter of SHP continues to host community build events to add to their stock of beds, Weers hopes more local chapters pop up. Already, Delaware County has started a chapter, and Jackson County is in the process of starting one as well.

“I think the need for beds is there,” she said. “It’s just something that kids don’t talk about.

“If we had the time and capacity, we would expand even more, but we are hoping someone else will start a chapter so even more kids can get into beds,” urged Weers.

SHP has planned a community build on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Welter Storage in Monticello. Due to the pandemic, only 10 volunteers are allowed per one-hour time slot.

This will be the first community building SHP has done since the break-in just before the holidays.

“A lot of tools have been donated to us, and what wasn’t donated we ordered,” shared Weers, “so we will have them in time for our build on the 30th.”

Just like everything and everyone else, COVID-19 has impacted the efforts of SHP. That’s why caution has been taken to limit volunteers for social distancing, and face coverings are required.

“Before COVID, we would have close to 40 volunteers per hour and a half shift,” compared Weers of community builds that have been held in the past. “As long as we can keep getting kiddos into beds though, I am not going to complain!”

The goal is to build 30 beds on the 30th, or 10 beds per shift.

“It’s a lofty goal, so we will be happy with any number of beds built!”

There is still time to sign up for a shift for the community build on Jan. 30. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F4AA5A62FA5FA7-shpcommunity4 to sign up.