Sidewalk connection project no longer a consideration

Monticello Police Chief updated the city council during the Oct. 4 council meeting regarding the Birch Street sidewalk situation.

During the last meeting in September, Smith and residents of Birch Street discussed a proposed sidewalk project on the west side of the street. Since that council meeting, Charlie Becker, the Birch Street resident proposing the project at no cost to the city and his neighbors, withdrew his proposal.

Smith told the council that he would continue the conversation with Becker regarding “squaring up a few sections” of sidewalk.

“It’s no longer an issue the city council needs to consider,” Smith said of the matter.

Mayor Brian Wolken noted that a resident in Northridge relayed their disappointment in not getting a sidewalk to connect to their neighborhood.

Smith said there is a potential new opportunity he is looking into that would involve infill. The project, if successful, wouldn’t happen until next spring.

“I need to gather more information to connect to Northridge,” Smith offered.

Council member Dave Goedken asked whether Parks and Rec had considered a possible trail from Seventh Street to the stormwater retention area near Northridge.

Smith said he has not brought the idea to Parks and Rec yet, much less the sidewalk committee he’s been working with.

“We’ll discuss our options,” Smith said. “It’ll be a hurdle no matter which side of the street we look at.”

In other city business:

• The council approved a Conflict of Interest Policy.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen explained that the policy is required for the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant funding the city received.

“A policy is required for federal funds to be used,” she said, noting that wording in the policy was obtained from the Department of Homeland Security.

The city plans to use the ARPA funds for the new wastewater facility.

• The council approved dates and times for going door-to-door to conduct a low-to-moderate income survey for an application for a CDBG grant for the wastewater facility project.

The survey is beneficial in obtaining the grant.

Members of the council will hit the streets Oct. 15, 5 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to whenever; and Oct. 17, 1 p.m. to whenever.

• The council approved the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Street Finance Report.

Hinrichsen said the annual report is required to be submitted to the DOT noting all of the funds received and spent on street projects during the fiscal year.

• The council approved a letter drafted to N. Sycamore Street property owners related to the water line issues and extending the warranty.

With the contractor warranty expiring soon, the suggestion was to offer a 20-year warranty (a typical warranty is five years) due to the issues with leaks along the new water line. The new warranty does not cover issues related to negligence, accidental, and inadvertent actions of a contractor or the property owner.

Wolken urged the council to be prepared on future street projects to hear objections from other property owners concerning this particular warranty extension.

“Someone will remember we gave a 20-year warranty extension,” he said. “This is not the norm.”

• The council approved a city attorney contact policy, outlining when city employees, department heads, etc. can conduct communication with the city attorney. City Administrator Russ Farnum was directed to draft the policy “to keep billing in line.”