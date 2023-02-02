Sigma Eyehealth Centers welcomes new doctor, expands services

Sigma Eye Health Centers, with locations in Monticello, Anamosa, and Marion, recently welcomed a new doctor, and announced expanded services at all three locations.

Dr. Allison Gruwell, of Marion, started seeing patients in December.

She attended the University of Northern Iowa for her undergraduate degree. As for optometry school, she had bigger plans in mind.

“I decided to do my optometry schooling out on the West Coast at Pacific University,” she shared.

She was located in a small town called Forest Grove outside of Portland in Oregon.

“I felt comfortable and at home in Forest Grove,” continued Gruwell. “It allowed me to experience a new place for a while. But I always knew I’d come back to Iowa. Not a bad way to spend 4 years.”

She said the farming community was much like that of Jones County, a very rural area.

Before coming to Sigma, Gruwell worked as an optician and a technician at several different locations.

“I’ve been in the industry for a while now,” she said.

Dr. Gruwell will be putting in five days a week at all Sigma locations. Owner Dr. Gary Fisher, who’s been in the business for over 45 years, will be stepping down to three days a week.

“The reality of it is, I’m 71 years old,” Fisher said.

Both optometrists realized they practice relatively quite the same, which made for an easy transition.

“Dr. Fisher and I seem to treat patients really similarly,” noted Gruwell. “But I have a little bit of a different interest.”

That interest is contact lenses.

“Right now I offer services for general contact lenses, mostly soft because that’s just the most popular ones right now,” offered Gruwell. “I do fit hard contact lenses if that’s what patients are interested in. In the future, I will be looking to hopefully add specialty contact lenses for medical purposes.”

As for why she chose Sigma, Gruwell said location was huge for her. The Marion office is just 10 minutes from her home. The drive to Anamosa and Monticello is just over a half hour.

“I always pictured myself in a private practice. The fact that it’s in a rural area, I did get a lot of exposure to rural optometry, not only at school, but also my fourth year on rotations.”

Her most recent rotation was in Prairie du Chien, Wis.

“It’s good to get to know people. It allows you to see a huge variety of people. It’s been really easy to get to know our patients. I feel like I stepped right into it. It’s been good so far.”

Two new services to come to Sigma are Botox and ocular aesthetics. Both Dr. Fisher and Dr. Gruwell are able to see patients for both services.

“That is something we’re both super excited about adding into the practice,” said Gruwell.

Ocular aesthetics include lesion removal around the eyes, such as things like skin tags and precancerous lesions.

Four months ago, Sigma was given authorization from the state to offer Botox services.

“We’ve already started seeing patients,” said Fisher.

He explained the two components to Botox: therapeutic use and the cosmetic aspect.

“We’re going to get rid of muscle spasms and tension headaches,” he said. “We’re getting rid of wrinkles, crow’s feet, and brow lines.”

Gruwell said being able to offer these new services make it more accessible to patients.

Fisher said there can be some confusion and misconceptions about Botox.

“They get fillers and Botox confused,” he said. “Hollywood Botox is not really Botox; those are fillers. People think it’s dangerous, they’re really talking about the fillers, which we’re not doing.”

With both Botox and ocular aesthetics, patients will need to schedule an examination before the procedures can be done. With the Botox, there is a taper-off period where you’ll have to come back for further treatments periodically.

“The biggest side effect is you have to be careful, when we get done doing it, we ice it and you can’t rub it,” warned Fisher. “If you start rubbing it, it’ll run and start causing things you don’t want. The good news is, it wears off.”

Fisher said the majority of those seeking Botox are women.

With ocular aesthetics, Fisher cautioned not to schedule any appointments around the holidays or a special occasion such as a wedding.

“What usually happens is after we cauterize the lesion, there is a white spot that is created. Then it forms a scab that takes about two weeks to fall off.”

Fisher said with Dr. Gruwell handling more patients, that opens up slots for him to dive deeper into the specialty services.

“A practice doesn’t just grow overnight to accommodate another doctor. In this particular case, I’m sliding out and she’s sliding in,” noted Fisher. “There are still people who have been patients for 45 years who want to see me and I want to be available for them.

“Patients will notice very little change in the offices because we practice an awful lot alike, which is kind of interesting considering the 40-year difference in our ages,” he said.