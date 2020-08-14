Single-vehicle accident knocks out power

On Friday, Aug. 7, at 1:18 p.m., the Monticello Fire Department was called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road E-16 and Freemont Road. The MFD was called to provide traffic control at the scene.

Mirlyne Sebastien, 30, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder Utility when she lost control, hitting a utility pole. The pole, owned by Alliant Energy, snapped in half, knocking out power to several farms in the area. There was $12,000 in damage to the pole, and only $1,200 in damages to Sebastien’s vehicle. She was reported as uninjured.