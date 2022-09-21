Singsaas, a military spouse, selected for advocacy program

Former Prairieburg resident Andrea (McNamara) Singsaas has been selected as one of just 50 military spouses to be a part of the Military Spouse Advocacy Network (MSAN). This is a global leadership development program.

Singsaas learned about through her LinkedIn network. (She initially applied in 2021, but was not selected.)

“I knew that I had a lot to contribute as a thought leader and community advocate – so I tried again (in the Spring),” shared Singsaas as to why she was interested in the program. “I wanted to participate in the program as a way to connect with other thought leaders and advocates that support the lives of others in their communities.”

Since 2021, Singsaas has added to her repertoire directly impacted military families in the areas of financial readiness; and service member, veteran, and family well-being.

“My work was/is making a difference for military families in Arizona and around the world,” she said of her impact.

Those involved in MSAN are “motivated to change and improve the lives of military families.”

Singsaas marveled, “It’s powerful and inspiring to be surrounded by so many people who are driving change for their family and community today, as well as the future generations of those who serve and support our military.”

As part of her involvement in the leadership program, Singsaas’ role is to “support spouses from all branches of the armed services” and to “advocate and connect them with the tools, training, and resources they need to make a difference in their communities.”

Singsaas and her husband, and their three daughters (Anna, Evelyn, and Madeline) reside in Arizona. The couple have been married for seven years.

Josh has been serving in the Air Force for the past 17 years. He serves as the commander of the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron at Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

Over the course of their marriage, Singsaas’ husband has been assigned to four different locations: Omaha, Kansas, Germany, and now Arizona.

“During this time, we also had one temporary duty assignment that took us to Virginia for 10 weeks,” she said.

Singsaas is “humbled to be a part of a group convicted to giving back and improving the lives of service members, veterans, and their families.”

As if Singsaas isn’t busy enough with three young kids, she also volunteers her time with non-profits. These groups “support professional advancement and economic empowerment.” Some of those groups include: American Corporate Partners (ACP), Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs (AMSE), Arizona Foundation for Women, as well as a few others.

When it came to selecting spouses to be a part of MSAN, there were several criteria. No name a few:

• Personal and professional commitment to leadership, lifelong learning, and community

• Express specific areas of focus they want to work on during the program

• Displays a strong desire to develop their leadership skills for the saker of greater impact

• Thinks critically about how they can improve their society

• Seeks reflection, understanding, and growth

While the leadership program focuses on many initiatives, Singsaas noted that the one area that needed to be addressed is economic insecurity.

“The individuals and families serving our country and upholding the freedoms we enjoy are often faced with economic hardship,” she said. “The stresses of living paycheck to paycheck affects mission readiness, talent, and leadership retention in every branch.”

She said military spouse employment is often overlooked as a solution to financial readiness.

“My goal in participating in this program is to connect with the changemakers and the voices that are coming together to support miliary spouse employment and the economic well-being of miliary families.”

Singsaas is proud to be a native of Iowa, and wants military spouses to feel supported in her home state. She wants to also work with Iowa Legislators “to ensure Iowa is supportive of military members, veterans, and miliary families.” She also wants the state to prioritize support programs and awareness of benefits for the military and their families.