Site work for new Theisen’s store on schedule

It’s hard not to miss the speedy progress taking place as Lansing Brothers Construction continues to demolish the old high school/middle school to make way for a brand-new Theisen’s store

“It should be completed by the end of March,” shared Chris Theisen CEO and president of Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto. “Everything should be hauled off site by then.”

Lansing Brothers was hoping to start demolition in early January, but a snow event postponed plans for a bit. But as the spring weather quickly improved, Theisen said those plans were expedited.

“It’s gone very well once they got started. I’ve been very happy with the process and with them (Lansing) as our demolition contractor.”

(Lansing Brother did the demolition work on the former Energy building in Monticello.)

Lansing plans to dispose of the steel at T&T Iron & Metals, Inc., a new business in Monticello. The roofing materials, insulation, and wood are being hauled off to the county landfill. The solid material, such as bricks, are being taken to a separate site out-of-county.

“We wanted to reduce our landfill costs and the amount of material going to the landfill,” noted Theisen.

He said Lansing has not lost any work days on-site and are hitting the timeline perfectly.

Next on the agenda, Theisen said, is prepping the site for construction and bidding the project.

“The steel has already been on order and will be delivered in early June. I anticipate it’ll be a quick build.”

Theisen said the hope, and goal, is to open the new Monticello store in this fall.

“We’re going with a general contractor (Epic Construction out of Kieler, Wis.) we’ve used for years,” he said. “We have high expectations to meet our deadline.”

If you’re familiar at all or have seen the Theisen’s store in Dyersville, the Monticello store will be similar in terms of square footage.

“But it’ll look and feel different,” offered Theisen.

Theisen’s, as a company, has three different sizes of stores they build: A, B, and C. The Monticello location will be a size “C” store.

“This will be a new prototype we’ve put together for this size and a new building,” hinted Theisen. “We hope to expand the products we offer in all departments. It’ll be much more efficient.”

They also plan to hire an assistant manager, which they are actively looking for. Theisen said they’ll start advertising for mass hiring over the summer.

“I anticipate we’ll need about 15 associates to help manage the store as we expand hours,” he said.

Over the last few years, the Monticello Thiesen’s store utilized the former Family Foods lot and building as its lawn and garden center. With that building now occupied by Dollar Tree, Theisen said they plan to use their fenced-in lot at the corner of S. Maple Street and E. Grand Street.

“We’re going to try it there,” he said. “It’s more convenient for our associates.”

The lot will be converted into a lawn and garden area for the time being, with the material currently on site moved to the new Theisen’s lot (former school grounds).

“This lot will be more centrally located than before, better for our customers.”

Theisen is well aware of the fact that the demolition brought out the on-lookers as they watched the 100-year-old school building come down.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our neighbors during the demo,” he thanked. “Plenty of people were there to watch the progress and some even asked for bricks (as mementos).”

He said Lansing Brothers was more than accommodating to those wanting a piece of the old school to remember it by.

“It meant something to so many people,” acknowledged Theisen.

Knowing the school held so much history in Monticello, Theisen’s was able to salvaged elements and pieces of the school that will be used and showcased inside the store.

“We plan to incorporate those inside the store as a tribute to the school.”