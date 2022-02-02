Sixth Judicial Dist. also facing workforce shortages

An update from the Sixth Judicial District Court, Jan. 25, during the Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting, proves that the Iowa court system is no different when it comes to workforce shortages.

Chief Judge Lars Anderson and District Court Administrator Kellee Cortez met with the board to offer an update.

Supervisor Joe Oswald represents Jones County on the Sixth District Board.

Anderson said in their new roles within the Sixth District, he and Cortez want to offer annual updates to the counties that make up the district. There are six counties within the district, including Jones. There are also 13 district court judges and 14 magistrate judges.

“Jones is our busiest county we devote resources to, outside of Johnson and Linn,” the judge shared. He thanked the supervisors, Sheriff Greg Graver, and County Attorney Kristofer Lyons for their support and cooperation.

“We know the last two years have been difficult for everybody,” he said of working through court cases during the pandemic. “Things have gone fairly well, and we want things to run as smooth as we can.

“Things are starting to pick back up as we un-gum the system and the case loads start to pick back up,” continued Anderson.

“We appreciate the partnership with the county, and that you’ve provided access to the court every day,” added Cortez of working with Jones County officials during the pandemic.

For instance, every jury room in the district was outfitted with new, updated technology (audio/visual equipment) to allow better, remote access during COVID.

“You provided access to the court, especially during emergency-type situations,” continued Cortez. “No one was ever denied access.”

She then informed the board that, statewide, there is a shortage of court reporters.

“We have 19 court reporters in the district; we’re down by five,” shared Cortez. “It’s hit an emergency, dire phase right now.”

Judge Anderson said the district is still behind when it comes to the civil case docket. To speed things up, they’ve started bringing in a Johnson County judge to assist with criminal cases and misdemeanors.

“For the criminal docket, we’ve shortened the timeframe to get cases resolved,” he explained. “We’ll roll out the plan in February.”

In addition to a shortage of court reporters, Cortez said they have also been experiencing an issue with judges. The Sixth District is four judges below what they normally see behind the bench.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked how the court system plans to address the workforce shortage.

“The people who are working are taking on more,” said Cortez. “We’ve tried hard to fill the court reporter gap, but it’s a special skillset. We fill the gap with clerical support for the judges. So we’ve tried to expand our clerical staff.”

Judge Anderson said the court reporter gap is separate, though, from the COVID-affected workforce shortage.

“It’s a long, complicated history,” admitted Anderson. “We’ve also had problems filling judicial system positions. Pay is a problem. We’re suffering through it like everyone else.”

“We’re trying to take care of the employees we have first and foremost,” added Cortez. “We’re taking care of what we’ve got.

“But, the government has to be reactive instead of proactive,” continued Cortez.

She said the district has made its budget request to the Iowa Legislature, with a focus on the workforce issue more than anything.