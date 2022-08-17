Sixth St. Ditch owners can apply for 50/50 cost share

During the last Monticello City Council meeting (Aug. 1), it was discussed that the city cannot infringe on private property without an easement to fix issues associated with the Sixth Steet Ditch.

But, that stipulation doesn't mean property owners can't take action on their own.

The city does offer a 50/50 cost-share storm water fund to assist property owners with storm water projects.

The last storm water project the city assisted with was in June 2019. UnityPoint Health wanted to make some drainage improvements in the ditch near the clinic on E. Oak Street/Highway 38. The city and UnityPoint utilized the 50/50 cost-share program.

"You can only make improvements on your own property; not your neighbor's," warned City Administrator Russ Farnum.

Back in 2008, the city adopted the cost-share program and began implementing a monthly fee on all residential, commercial, and industrial properties within city limits. At the time, the residential fee was $1 per household. In July 2021, the council approved increasing that fee to $3 for residential and $4.50 for commercial/industrial.

"Their fee is higher because they cover more property and have a bigger impact on the system," Farnum said of the $4.50.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen shared during the Aug. 1 council meeting that the storm water fund collects about $59,000 a year, with about $14,300 currently sitting in the fund.

Farnum explained a portion of the storm water funds were committed to the South Street reconstruction project bond.

"The city did some major storm water improvements then," he said of that project in 2017.

Property residents interested in utilizing the 50/50 cost-share fund need to contact Farnum at City Hall and fill out an application explaining the scope of the project. Farnum said requests must be "reasonable amounts."

"The property owner pays half, so this will also impact their checkbook as well," he said.

Every property owner in Monticello contributes to the storm water fund.

"We have more and more projects coming around the bend," Farnum said. "We need to build up the cash reserves."

Those 50/50 cost-share requests are then passed onto the city council for their ultimate review and approval.

The projects must also be reviewed by the DNR and Corps of Engineers.