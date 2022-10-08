Sixth St. Ditch residents want to see progress

During the Open Forum at the Aug. 1 Monticello City Council meeting, two residents affected by the Sixth Street Ditch sought answers and a timeline from the council as to when the project would finally begin.

Scott Chally and Bud Coyle both expressed their frustrations with the city.

Chally said he’s lived on N. Chestnut Street for 25 years, and has asked the city to address the ditch for just as many years.

“I don’t want to wait another 25 years,” said Chally. “That ditch is a hazard in my backyard.”

He said with young grandkids, he’s worried they’ll fall in the ditch while playing outside.

“It’s an ongoing issue,” Mayor Dave Goedken admitted. “But the ditch is not owned by the city; it’s private property. We made attempts to get funding, but we’re still working on it.”

Goedken praised Public Works employees for their recent efforts to clean up a portion along the ditch on city-owned property.

“They did a good job with immensely clearing up the ditch,” he said.

Chally said he was willing to give the city a full easement onto his property to fix the issues. He’d even consider selling some property to the city.

“We don’t intend to purchase property,” said Goedken. “We just need an easement to go through (the property).”

“There is a wall collapsing and it’ll only get worse with a big (rain) storm,” Chally said of part of the ditch. “I don’t maintain it because it’s a hazard.”

He suggested the city tackle the ditch in sections over the course of a number of years, saying that would make it a cheaper project.

Council member Wayne Peach asked Chally what he felt would fix the problem near his property.

“A culvert in the ditch and cover it up,” he said. “But you need to get it done and not sit on it.”

“The DNR won’t let us put in a culvert and close it up,” countered Goedken.

“I’m willing to work with you on this but no one is willing to come to me on this,” said Chally.

“I share your concerns,” said Council member Tom Yeoman. “I discussed this with (City Administrator) Russ (Farnum) and we’re waiting on the sewer plant project to get online and funded before we approach this project next. We’ll address it very soon.”

Yeoman said the city already had the Sixth Street Ditch area surveyed, but things are on hold while they move along with the sewer plant.

“We have designs from the engineer,” added Goedken. “You have a priority point along the ditch that needs to be addressed.”

During the last council meeting, Coyle asked about the $3 monthly charge for storm water projects. He, again, asked about the fund.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen offered that the balance on hand in the storm water fund sits at $14,399.13. The city collects $59,000 in fees on an annual basis.

Farnum noted that $48,000 was spent over the last three years on preliminary work and routine maintenance associated with the Sixth Street Ditch. Long-term, however, the city could be looking at $750,000.

“That’s not something we can just write a check for,” he told the city, Chally, and Coyle.