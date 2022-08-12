Sixth Street Ditch walk-through in the works

It was short Monticello City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 5.

Other than a few items of business, the council held a closed session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.”

City Administrator Russ Farnum provided an update during the “Reports” portion of the meeting concerning the Sixth Street Ditch Project.

He told the council he is working with the city engineer, Snyder & Associates, and their environmental planner on coordinating a walk-through of the entire ditch property.

“This will give us a better feel for a timeline and the permit requirements involved as we move forward,” he said. “Once we have all of that information, we’ll sit down with the property owners.”

Mayor Dave Goedken asked if “general cleaning” of the ditch could also be performed, what’s not included in the scope of the project.

“Absolutely,” offered Farnum. “We might as well get as much work done under one permit. We’ll get other issues tackled as well.”

In other city business:

• The council set a public hearing for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. to enter into the Sewer Revenue Loan Agreement with the USDA. This is required in order to issue the USDA-approved financing for the construction of the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

“This is a public hearing for the bond issue,” explained Farnum. “It covers our interim financing and the USDA financing. We’re erring on the safe side.”

The agreement allows the city to borrow a not-to-exceed amount of $21,000,000. Farnum was comfortable with the amount covering both the USDA grant and loan.

• Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald reported that plans are well underway for the second annual Holiday on 1st on Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Monticello.

He said they have three to four times more businesses staying open late that evening compared to last year.

“It’s great to see the community involved for just the second year,” Oswald praised. “It’s pretty exciting!”

• Last week, the library board interviewed two candidates to fill the director position. Farnum informed the council the board selected a candidate and made an offer, and that candidate verbally accepted the job.

The formal approval for the candidate will be on the Dec. 19 council agenda. The candidate plans to start Jan. 3.

• The council re-appointed Dave Tobiason and Dennis Gray to the Solider Memorial Board.

• The council re-appointed Joe Tuetken to the Board of Adjustments and Planning and Zoning Commission.

• The council re-appointed Connie Edwards to the Cemetery Board.

• The council re-appointed Kyle Stadtmueller to the Tree Board.

• The council re-appointed Andrea Janssen, Matt Garcia, and Abby Slauson to the Parks and Rec Board.