Small-town district allows Isaac to form relationships with students

Published by admin on Wed, 12/06/2017 - 10:31am
Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.
Steph Isaac’s teaching career has come full circle. After growing up in Monticello and attending the MCSD herself, Isaac has now been teaching here for 25 years. Her two daughters also graduated from the district.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!