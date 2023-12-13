Smith honored by U.S. Secretary of VA

Frank Smith of Monticello will turn 100 years young on May 31, 2024.

Thursday, Dec. 7, was the 82nd anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Smith, a World War II veteran, was presented with a plaque and commemorative gold coin from Denis McDonough, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Presenting the plaque was Teri Keleher of Monticello, Dubuque VA CBOC Clinic manager.

The plaque reads: “On behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), it is my pleasure to send you a note of appreciation.

“Our nation honors your service in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and as a recipient of two Purple Heart medals. You are part of this country’s ‘Greatest Generation’ for your legacy of patriotism and honor. Americans enjoy the blessings of peace and liberty because of patriots like you who answered the call to defend our nation. We remain grateful to you and to your generation for helping defend democracy and shape the world we live in today.

“The sacrifices you have made, and the accomplishments of your military career are held in the highest esteem. Thank you for your continued commitment to your fellow veterans as a member of the American Legion and helping improve the military monuments so others remember and understand the sacrifices made by past generations. I appreciate your steadfast patriotism for our country. I join your VA healthcare professionals, family, and friends in celebrating your life and your service to America.”

Smith grew up with 11 siblings in rural Hopkinton, the son of Burt and Frances Smith. He was the youngest of six Smith boys who were all drafted and served in WWII: Clarence, Paul, Frederic, Donald, Harold, and Frank. Harold, Fred, Paul, and Clarence all served in the Army. Don was in the Navy, and Frank served in the Marine Corps.

During an interview with the Monticello Express in 2018, Smith recalled wanting to get into the Navy Seals.

“But I wasn’t big enough,” he said.

His next best line of defense was to join the Marine Corps.

Smith attended boot camp at Camp Pendleton in California. He served as a private first class and received rifle commendations as a marksman. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Area from 1943-45 as a field telephone man, laying communication lines in the battle field.

Smith was wounded in action on June 19, 1944.

Smith was among the Marines who rode the third wave onto the shores of Iwo Jima. He survived the horrific gunfire, finding cover in foxholes.

“The Marine division is an assault division,” Smith said back in 2018. “You don’t retreat; you hold your ground.”

He also witnessed even more history while on the beach. Smith saw the raising of the American Flag at Iwo Jima, now a literal statue of our nation’s history.

“Many times, we didn’t think we’d ever come back,” he said. “War is hell.”

Following his service, Smith returned home and married Ruth Glanz. They had two daughters: Kathy Morgan and Diane Mescall.

Smith has always remained active in the American Legion. He gave of his time to help improve the military monuments at the Hopkinton Cemetery.

Of being a veteran, Smith said, “It was the patriotic thing to do. You got called up; you went.”

All of the Smith brothers who were drafted into WWII returned home.

“I am absolutely proud of this country; this country has been good to me,” Smith said in 2018, at the age of 96. “I never wanted any praise. I was glad to be able to serve this country.”