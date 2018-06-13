Smith recalls brothers’ legacy in WWII

One Monticello resident, the youngest of six sons who were all drafted and served in World War II at one time, recalled his time in the service as he turned 94 years young.

Frank Smith, originally from Hopkinton, shared the iconic story of the Smith boys who fought and served for their country: Clarence, Paul, Frederic, Donald, Harold and Frank. The Smith family included 12 children in all.

“My mom raised 12 kids,” said Smith. “You couldn’t clone another like her.”