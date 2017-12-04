Snead, Postel continue Stone Bridge discussion

County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel discussed the future of Ely’s Stone Bridge with the Jones County Supervisors during their April 4 meeting. (Supervisor Joe Oswald was absent.)

Postel took a moment during the meeting to address comments that were made during the March 28 evening supervisor meeting regarding Snead’s qualifications.

“County engineers are hardwired a certain way,” he said. “Safety is a big concern, and we’re fortunate to have Derek in Jones County.”