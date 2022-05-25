Snead pursues federal grant opportunity for Landis Bridge

Jones County Secondary Roads is back to pursuing a federal grant to help fund the Landis Road Bridge project.

During the May 17 evening Jones County Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead provided an update to the board.

Working with the Iowa County Engineer’s Association Service Bureau, Snead and seven other counties are coming together to apply for federal funding as one group, all needing assistance as they replace/repair various structures.

The board approved entering into an agreement with the Service Bureau for consultation services in preparation and submittal of the 2022 U.S. DOT bridge Investment Program (BIP) grant. The consulting fees come at a fixed rate of $7,112. Up front, plus a not-to-exceed amount of $62,000, split between the eight counties. Snead said Jones County’s portion would be $8,679. When these counties applied for the federal RAISE grant, the per county portion was around $15,000. (The counties were not successful with the RAISE grant application.)

Snead explained that the BIP grant is more suited for rural county projects like Landis Bridge.

“This is a more appropriate grant for eight structures in Eastern Iowa,” he said.

The Engineer’s Association is re-hiring HDR Consulting to assist with the grant application. The counties worked with HDR on the RAISE grant.

“We can use components of the old application,” said Snead. “But there are new regulations, target parameters, and new costs association with this (BIP) application and submission process.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if this grant, like the last one, is an all-or-nothing request.

“Yes,” answered Snead. “We’re submitting it together because it’ll look more attractive to the feds. We can cover a large area with multiple structures. We can cover a lot more traffic this way. If we separate the structures out, they’ll get lost and it’s unlikely the federal government will fund Landis Bridge because it affects such a small target audience.”

With the RAISE grant application from early 2021, it was estimated that Landis Bridge would cost about $2.75 million. That amounted to $115 per square foot. With the increase in construction material costs, Snead said that price has jumped to $250 to $260 per square foot, or $5.8 million.

“That’s equivalent to 35 years of our bridge funding allocations,” he told the board. “This is the only way we’ll ever afford to replace this bridge, unless our allocations or funding streams change.”

The total BIP grant application is for $50 million to cover all eight counties. There is a 25 percent match.

“This is not just a free hand out,” Snead said. “We need to put some skin in the game.”

Before the group landed on the BIP grant, they considered a few other funding options.

“We felt BIP had advantages to promote rural areas,” Snead said. “This is our best chance at funding these eight structures.”

“It’s a cheap investment,” noted Schlarmann of the $8,000-plus county contribution.

“Each grant takes a lot of time, effort, data collection, and research,” noted Snead.

Snead should find out next spring whether the application was successful or not.

In other county business:

• Snead reported that Buffalo Road is closed for a bridge replacement project. The contractor, Jim Schroeder Construction, tore out the bridge last week.

• The board approved an interfund transfer of $2,008,521 from the General Fund to the ARPA Fund.

This is the county’s first half of the $4 million allotment.

“Nothing has been spent yet,” said County Auditor Whitney Hein.

• The board approved an interfund transfer of $2,379,000 from the Rural Services Fund and $193,000 from the General Fund, both going to the Secondary Road Fund.

• The board approved a Facilities Use Agreement with the Anamosa School District for the Anamosa Family Resource Center. This provides office space for Heather Weers, DECAT/CPPC, and Sherri Hunt, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa.

• The board is looking into scheduling a joint meeting on June 1 with the Anamosa City Council concerning the future of Dillon Bridge over the Wapsipinicon River.