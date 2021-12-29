Snead recommends amendment to road program

The Secondary Roads Five-year Road Construction Hearing took place on Dec. 14. Before the close of that hearing, the Jones County Supervisors voted to approve the program as presented by County Engineer Derek Snead.

During the Dec. 21 board meeting, Snead requested a modification to the program.

When the initial program was presented to the board in late November, it included the Landis Road Bridge project, of which Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel had applied for federal grant funding. When they received word that the grant application was unsuccessful, the project was later pulled off the program.

With additional, potential grant opportunities coming to light due to the federal infrastructure bill, Snead said they would like to amend the program and reinsert Landis Road Bridge at the end of the program for Fiscal Year 2027.

“We’ve come a long way on the plans and design,” Snead said of the legwork required for the previous grant application that was denied. “We want to add it back on with the assumption that we’ll utilize grant funding.”

Snead said action could be taken in January to amend the program. He stipulated that by adding Landis back on the program, he did not want to mislead anyone into thinking the county would fund the project.

“How much money do you have wrapped up in the project already?” asked Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

Snead said altogether, it’s probably just under $50,000 with surveying, permits, an archaeological study, and more.

“The data is good for a long time,” he said of the permits and studies already complete. “We’ve had a good start at this point; none of it is money wasted.”

“I think it’s a good idea,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald of amending the program.

In other county business:

• Supervisors Joe Oswald and John Schlarmann asked Snead for a clarification regarding the Stone Bridge engineer’s report that was presented during the Dec. 14 board meeting.

The report says that in the current state of the historic bridge it can withstand to hold 16 tons. Snead explained that the statement is true if the spandrel walls were reconstructed.

• The board approved a final voucher to Iowa Bridge & Culvert in the amount of $255,605 for a culvert replacement and grading project on Madison Road.

“It turned out very good,” praised Postel of the final project, which had been on the five-year road program for nearly 20 years.

• The board approved a land swap between Jones County Conservation and Virgil Weers. Twenty-seven acres of the county farm is being traded with Weers for 16 acres of land next to Central Park.

• The board approved advertising for bids for the county farm, for either a two- or three-year lease. Bids will be open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.

• The board approved the second reading of the Jones County EMS as an Essential Service Resolution.

• The board approved the transfer of Rachel Graumann from Radio Operator to Secretary/Matron in the Sheriff’s Department.

• Auditor Whitney Hein informed the supervisors that they had received four applications for an opening on the Board of Health, to replace a current board member who is moving out of the county.

It is the board of supervisors’ decision to make board appointments, which will be conducted during their Monday, Jan. 3, board meeting.

To remain gender balanced, Hein encouraged the board to consider a female appointee.