So much to see at 10th annual Hot Rods & Harleys

“I wanted to bring new life into our Main Street,” said Steve Davis of Hopkinton.

Sunday, Oct. 3, marks the 10th anniversary of Davis’ annual Hot Rod & Harleys Car Show, which takes place in downtown Hopkinton.

Davis is passionate about his hometown outside of Monticello. As a former Hopkinton City Council member, and married to Julie Davis, a current council member, the couple feels it’s important to help keep Hopkinton on the map.

Their motto: “Small town; big fun!”

Hot Rods & Harleys has grown in the last 10 years, so much so that Davis fears another 50 or so classic cars and it’ll have reached its limit. At its most, the car show has boasted 535 entries.

“It’s as good as it’ll get,” Davis said, “especially considering the distance people drive (to come here).”

Hot Rods & Harleys is known as “Northeast Iowa’s Premier Outdoor Car, Truck, Bike & Hot Rod Show.”

What started out taking up a portion of downtown Hopkinton now incorporates side and residential streets up and down the community.

Davis had the vision from the get-go to see to it that this car show was a success. He recruited a couple of good friends who went with him to classic car shows to assist in the endeavor.

“We talked several times that we wanted to put together a car show,” recalled Davis. “And having 500 cars was our vision from the start.”

Having that vision and goal helped from the start, as did creating an event that was centrally located to attract the right market.

In a normal year, Hot Rod sees classic car owners from six different states.

“Most are from the surrounding states,” noted Davis. “Some are from as far away as Oregon and California.”

Davis said some car owners make it their mission to attend a car show every weekend from coast to coast.

“Ours is about as late as you can get into the season,” he said of scheduling it in early fall.

Davis said his interest in classic vehicles of all makes and models is what also propels him to bring this event to Hopkinton every year.

“While I’m a Ford guy, I have a general interest in all kinds of cars, and I enjoy these outdoor shows.”

An added bonus every year for those who bring vehicles to display is seeing the unique and creative handmade trophies they come up with every year. For the 10th anniversary, Davis and friend Russell Yonkovic have been working on something special to commemorate the occasion.

“We’ll have some all new, never-seen-before, special awards,” teased Davis.

He said when it comes to awarding trophies, there are no favorites; everyone is fair in their voting.

“We take in and consider every car that’s here,” offered Davis.

While Hot Rod sees 500-plus cars, trucks, etc., it also attracts anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 people. This is evident from drone photos Davis has seen of past years.

“That’s how many spectators come throughout the course of the day,” he marveled. “I never envisioned having as much public visit, and that has remained as much of a goal as having 500 cars.”

Those thousands of people not only came to walk up and down the streets of Hopkinton taking in the hundreds of cars, but they also spend money while in town and support those who are part of the day.

There is something for everyone on Oct. 3: craft and vendor show; live music; food stands on behalf of the Hopkinton Lions Club, Hopkinton Ambulance Service, Hopkinton Boy Scouts, and Maquoketa Valley Dance Team. Plus, downtown businesses are also open.

Davis said seeing these groups and organizations benefit from the car show is a huge plus, especially seeing them thrive as they do.

While Hot Rods & Harleys runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the day actually starts around 3 a.m. for the Davises and their volunteers. The event requires 50 to 60 volunteers one of two shifts throughout the day.

“Cars are already in line at 3 a.m.,” laughed Davis of the dedicated owners. “They want the premium parking (which is offered on a first-come first-served basis).

“Everyone wants to be on Main Street,” continued Davis. “Not a block and a half away.”

Davis said he’s able to pull off such a successful event every year because of the people he and Julie surround themselves with.

“We have good people who have continued to help, some who have been here every year.”

Davis said the biggest reason for their success is being organized, hitting the group running to promote the car show early in the year by spreading the word at other car shows, and the friendly community of Hopkinton.

“Julie and I drive thousands of miles to pass out fliers.”

The weather already looks great for Oct. 3, the 10th annual Hot Rods & Harleys Car Show in downtown Hopkinton. The event is free for the public to attend.

Visit their Facebook page or website for a complete list of activities going on throughout the day.