Soil test, contract amendment approved for Public Safety Facility

During the March 11 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board took action on two agenda items related to the future Public Safety Facility in Anamosa.

They approved a geotechnical evaluation contract with Chosen Valley Testing, Inc., with operations in Iowa, to perform a soil-boring test on the land that the county purchased for the facility. The cost of the test is $5,625.

“Chosen Valley was the least expensive option and the fastest option. They’re willing to get out there this week,” said County Auditor Whitney Hein.

She said this project does not require additional funds associated with the project. Last year, the supervisors approved allocating $1.6 million for the facility by a 3-2 vote.

“This will be part of the money that was already allocated for the facility,” noted Hein.

The board also approved an amendment to the contract with Solum Lang for architectural and engineering services associated with the project. (Solum Lang works with Snyder & Associates for these services.) Again, Hein said this amendment does not require additional funds.

“The extra cost, we’re using out of the allocation that the board has given toward this purpose,” she said. “The reason for the amendment is we need to have a survey done to combine the three lots in order to be in compliance with setbacks.

“The other part is we’re going to be going out to bid for two different options, which means they have to have two different sets of plans.”

The supervisors previously discussed wanting to see cost options for both a steel building and a cement wall building.

“So we’ll bid it both ways, which will give us some options,” Hein offered.

“I believe it gives the pool of bidders more of a chance on our project, which I think is good for us,” voiced Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

In other county business:

• Supervisors Jeff Swisher and Darrick Hall planned to attend the ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) Spring Conference in Des Moines, March 12-14.

• Assistant Engineer Todd Postel sought the board’s approval for a notice to bidders and letting on Tuesday, March 25, at 10 a.m. for the annual pavement marking project on various hard-surface roads.

“This is our big year,” he said of requesting 1,000 more gallons of paint.

The contractor chosen would be responsible for both furnishing the paint and placement of the product on the roads.

“This will get us back on a cycle,” Postel said. “We might look at purchasing our own paint again.”

The project estimate is $123,000. It was around $100,000 last year. Postel predicts a cost of about $22.50 per gallon of paint. It was $19 last year.

“There are certain roads we paint every year,” he said. “We use 700 vehicles a day as a threshold. If they’re greater than that, we paint them every year.”

This will be the heavier year for paint applications across the county.

• Hein updated the board on the first-floor bathroom remodel project.

The contractor was starting to tile the walls this week. Things are still on schedule for the project to be complete in April.