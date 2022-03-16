Solar project is ‘right on track’

The forecast for the Monticello Community School District’s proposed solar power project is a sunny one.

Raki Giannakouros of Blue Sky Solar, who has been working with Alliant Energy on behalf of the district to clear the necessary hurdles before a solar project can begin, had what he called “a good update” to present to the Monticello School Board at its March 9 work session.

Giannakouros said the district has gotten through the three required studies: feasibility, systems impact and facilities, and was pleased with the response from Alliant, which has to approve any solar project before it can go forward.

“To me, that’s honestly as good a result as we’ve ever gotten for a Level 4 application,” Giannakouros said. “I would say if you were interested in the project before, it seems like you’re probably right on track with it now.”

Giannakouros has helped the district put together the specifications, which are not brand-name specific, and once a few other small hurdles are cleared, the district can proceed with asking for sealed bids.

As for a time frame, once a bid has been chosen, Giannakouros said the district is looking at four to eight weeks for delivery of material, six weeks for installation, and “about three weeks for Alliant to come in and give you permission to turn it on.”

Jaeger said it’s possible a solar-powered system for the district could be up and running in October.

Giannakouros also praised the district for thinking ahead, in the event an elementary schools is built on the high school/middle school property in the future. The plan the district is using would allow expansion of the solar project by 30 percent without additional permission or studies.

In other board business:

• Business manager Marcy Gillmore offered a district budget presentation. At the forefront of the presentation property tax levy rate options for fiscal year 2023. Gillmore and Jaeger are recommending a total levy of 14.03522 per $1,000 valuation, which would be slight drop from the current levy of 14.11906, while levying a 0.02 income surtax percentage, and maintaining $200,000 in the management fund and a debt service surplus of $425,000.

Jaeger said it was important to raise the management fund from $100,000 to $200,000 to give the district an early retirement option in the event it is needed due to lowering enrollment.

The district is publishing a maximum rate of 14.82132, since it is allowed to levy a lower amount but not a higher one.

While a final decision will not be made until the March 28 regular meeting, board members indicated they were interested in keeping the levy at a steady or reduced rate.

“Given the fact right now, people are looking at extraordinary inflation and other things, I do think we want to play it conservative and keep that even or walk it down just a little bit,” board president Craig Stadtmueller said.

• Jaeger presented a budget process and timeline for the spring of 2022. Future dates to note are March 28, for the public hearing on the budget and possible final budget approval; April 15, which is when the district budget must be presented to the state; May 16, when area budget requests are due to the business manager; June 15, final approval for budgets in each area; and July 1, when all budgets will be entered into the Software Unlimited program.