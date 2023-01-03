A solution is coming for county gravel roads

The Jones County Supervisors called a special meeting in the evening on Feb. 23 to address an immediate plan for the gravel road system in the county.

The supervisors, County Engineer Derek Snead, Assistant Engineer Todd Postel, and County Auditor Whitney Hein looked at financial solutions to getting more rock on the roads.

After some lengthy discussion, the board voted to direct Secondary Roads to place 2-inch road rock (spot rock) on the worst locations in the county, as the weather allows. The motion also directed Snead to contract with private haulers if needed.

Hein presented financial options to the board, ways in which the can and cannot move funding around to acquire more rock.

They CAN:

• Increase the rock budget by decreasing other expenditures (equipment, building projects, road projects)

• Sell the old county shop in Monticello

• Hold a special election to change the distribution of LOST (local option sales tax) money

• Use ARPA funds, with roughly $3.5 million remaining

They CANNOT:

• Increase transfers from Rural Basic and General Basic funds (The county is already at its maximum.)

• Use a “special levy” or “unusual circumstances” (which adds more money to the levy rates)

“We have options,” echoed Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Snead what funding his department has between now and July 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

Right now, there is $1.1 million in the contract rock line item. Snead said they also have $300,000 remaining for spot rock.

“We’ve been doing quite a bit of that the last few weeks,” he said.

If he reallocates LOST funds, that could provide an additional $600,000.

“We will be increasing the amount of rock funding next year,” he offered.

He said they could modify the five-year construction program by moving some small projects: 200th Avenue culvert replacement project set right now for FY 2024, and the 130th Street grading project set for FY 2028.

“We could move those back a year,” he said.

Each project could potentially free up about $500,000.

With the additional $600,000 LOST money, Snead said this would enable them to contract 100 miles of gravel roads at 800 tons a mile.

“This fiscal year (2023) we budgeted $1.2 million in contract rock; $1.3 million for FY 2024,” Snead said. This would allow for 160 miles of gravel roads, with a total of 645 miles of granular roads in the county.

Postel also revamped the paved road pavement marking project to save about $100,000.

“We’re doing the centerlines only on a lot of the roads,” Snead said.

Schlarmann asked the board’s thoughts on using ARPA funds to hit the 160-mile mark the next four years for additional rock. ARPA funds have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. He suggested spending $400,000 within the next two years to allow the rock budget to build up, then use LOST funds and Secondary Roads funds the last two years.

“I won’t turn it down,” Snead said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said he was not against more rock, but when the City of Wyoming asked for ARPA funds for a road project, the county turned them down.

“ARPA is based on population,” Oswald said. “Are we going to use it for city streets to be fair across the board?”

“This would get our roads where they should be within four years,” reiterated Schlarmann. “And still be able to do the projects on the books.

“The rural taxpayers pay more in taxes than the city people,” added Schlarmann.

“Everybody pays taxes,” Oswald said.

Oswald asked Snead about the potential for grants. Snead said they have and continue to apply for grants as they become aware of them.

“I assume we stay away from ARPA,” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

“I am not against using ARPA in this situation,” said Swisher. “Roads bring people to town. If we use it, we’ll be in a better position for the future. Each city got ARPA funds and could have used the money on roads. We can use it how we feel. Our roads need help.”

“The cities are in bad shape, too,” added Oswald.

Schlarmann asked if the county has ever helped cities with road projects. Postel said the county has used STP (Surface Transportation Program) for joint projects.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said he would like to see the county double the number of miles from 160 to 320 at 800 tons, and for the board to find the additional funds.

“That’s half our system,” Postel said of 645 total miles.

“Half of the system needs it,” urged Rohwedder. “This is a safety issue. We can’t get fire trucks and ambulances down the roads.”

Swisher and Schlarmann also urged Secondary Roads to consider the use of contract haulers to assist the motor grader with rock.

“People want it now,” Swisher said of more rock. “I’d like to see a line item for contract services.”

“We’ve been hitting the sore spots,” Snead said.

Postel said some of the roads also need more attention such as ditching and grading to improve the drainage.

“Our guys are trying,” Postel said. “Our system is dangerous now. We’ve had equipment break-downs.”

Both Snead and Postel said the graders are coming in at 5 a.m. and working until 5 p.m., especially lately with the ice.

Swisher said the public doesn’t care about equipment failures; they just want their roads open and drivable.

“We all see spots that need work,” added Zirkelbach.