

Receiving certificates for All-State Individual Speech were (from left) Elle Boeding, Rileigh Lambert, Olivia Goodyear and Payton Jaeger.



Receiving All-State certificates for Group Improv were Jeff Carlson (left) and Payton Jaeger.



Receiving All-State certificates for Acting were Kate Isaac (left) and Elle Boeding.



The Monticello Speech and Drama Awards Banquet was held Saturday, April 8 in the Monticello High School Commons. Receiving certificates for All-State Large Group Nomination in Short Film were, from left: Makayla Coffey, Cassie Gillmore, Andrew Monck, Rachel Larabee and Jordyn Patterson. (Photos by Pete Temple)