

Ensemble Acting participants Megan Mahoney (left) and Payton Jaeger perform “Airline Calamity.”



Performing the Choral Reading “Movie Time” at Speech Preview Night, from left: Kendra Foust, Presley Tapken, Micah Williams, Makenna Patterson, Megan Mahoney, Josie Brady, Sophia Ahlrich, Kehde Campbell, Jordan Lorenzen, Brooklyn Stark and Amelia Anderson. Not pictured is Sophie Gray.



The snowstorm over the weekend prevented the Monticello speech team from hosting large group districts Saturday – it was postponed to Jan. 23 – but it didn’t prevent Speech Preview Night Jan. 17 in the MHS Auditorium. Performing a Group Improv, from left: Grahm Schneiter, Gary Pasker and Dalton Hampson. (Photos by Pete and Diane Temple)