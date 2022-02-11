Speed warning signs might not do the trick

County Engineer Derek Snead discussed a traffic situation on County Road E-17 with the Jones County Supervisors during their Oct. 25 board meeting.

Snead explained that locals in the Scotch Grove area have been noticing drivers excelling their speed in the westbound lane of E-17 as it comes into Scotch Grove.

He told the board that Secondary Roads could erect an advanced warning sign that uses LED lights and runs off solar power. That option to attempt to slow down the traffic comes at a cost of about $2,000 through Iowa Prison Industries. A flashing LED sign solar power sign and also shows the traveling public's speed is around $5,500.

Snead said he visited with the Jones County Sheriff's Office and they have a mobile speed trailer that could sit at any designated destination for an extended period of time.

"Generally speaking," noted Snead, "something like this would help for a little while and then traffic typically regresses back. The longer something stays in place, the less impact it has."

Snead said signs like this are more beneficial in a city/town setting versus out in the county.

"It works better in town because you have more law enforcement in the area," he said. "It's less impactful the farther away from a populated, more rural area."

In addition, Snead shared that recently, Secondary Road signage have literally become targets, especially near Central Park and outside the Onslow area.

"You need to also consider that before you make a purchase," he warned the board of speed warning signs.

In other county business:

• Snead informed the board that he sold two vehicles online via BigIron Auctions: a single-axle dump truck for $8,900 to a bidder in Puerto Rico, and a Caterpillar motor grader for $60,250 to a bidder in Maryland.

• County Recorder Sheri Jones informed the board (and the public) and that her office would be closed on Nov. 14 due to a flooring replacement project.

Jones explained due to documents and items that need to be locked up, as well as those that must be accessible to the public, neither are possible while a contractor is installing flooring.

"It'll be a hassle," Jones said. "People wouldn't be able to access vital records in the back office."

• The board approved the hiring of Ginger Taylor as the Monticello Senior Dining site manager, effective Oct. 26. Her pay is $15 an hour.

• The board approved abating a nuisance located at 24052 Ridge Rd. E-28 in Anamosa.

"We expect it to continue to look at good as it is now," commented Supervisor Joe Oswald. "We don't want to be back in position again."

• The board awarded a snow removal bid for the courthouse and Broadway Place to Dakota Starn with Timber Ridge Land Enhancement & Construction.

Starn's bid was the only bid submitted.

His itemized bid included $200 per snow removal at the courthouse, $200 for Broadway Place, $200 for salt applications, $100 for ice/snow removal on sidewalks, and $100 to haul snow off the premises per request.

The board noted the lack of bids stems from a lack of help for those in the business for snow removal.