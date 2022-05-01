Speltz nominated for national LifeChanger award

Monticello Community School District Elementary School Nurse, Jennifer Speltz, has been nominated for a national award “for making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, a positive influence, and leadership.”

An anonymous colleague of Speltz nominated her for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation. The award recognizes K-12 educators and school district employees across the U.S.

“I have an idea of who nominated me,” alluded Speltz, “but the person has not fessed up.”

This is Speltz’s seventh years working for the MCSD.

Speltz had heard of the award during an ISNO (Iowa School Nurse Organization) board meeting, of which she serves as board secretary.

At first when she started receiving emails from LifeChanger, she thought they were spam and just deleted them, not thinking anything of it. Then, in mid-October, Speltz received an email with her nomination write-up attached to it.

“I cried hearing such positive things after dealing with a lot of challenging situations,” she said.

The person who nominated Speltz shared the following… “Ms. Speltz has been an unwavering ‘calm in the storm’ of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, when schools were shut down. As her district prepared to reopen in the fall of 2020, Ms. Speltz tirelessly worked for the safety of students and staff. Ms. Speltz advocated for (and was successful in securing) additional support for the school position, a critical piece to managing the health and safety of staff in her district.

“As her district faced changing guidelines throughout the year, Ms. Speltz’s expertise was important in navigating recommendations from the county and state departments of public health. She has remained unwavering in her commitment to student and staff health and well-being. …she faces difficult conversations regularly, but she continues to model patience and respect, even when it’s not shown to her.

“Ms. Speltz’s actions through the pandemic alone make her a LifeChanger, but she’s a leader in health and wellness for her students and colleagues in other ways as well.

“In the midst of all this, Ms. Speltz still finds time each day to attend to students, addressing injuries and illnesses with skill. She is a reassuring presence in the building, and the staff feel comfortable entrusting students to her care. She clearly makes a difference in the lives of students and staff daily.”

With COVID being the dominate topic as of late throughout school districts nationwide, Speltz said school nurses have become the go-to health expert when it comes to all things COVID-related.

“I receive emails, calls, social media messages, etc. from staff and families day and night,” she said. “I am a resource.”

Speltz has taken part in many webinars and Public Health forums when it comes to the virus. During the summer of 2020, she took part in a six-hour training course through Johns Hopkins University about contact tracing.

“So I would be prepared and know the steps to keep everyone safe,” she said. “Following science and real data has been my priority since the start (of COVID). I feel an obligation to advocate for the health and well-being of our students and staff. I have followed the science as things have changed as we learn more about COVID.”

Now, in the midst of a second school year with COVID, the pandemic continues to occupy a huge amount of Speltz’s time. The first couple of hours every day is spent serving as the go-between for parents and teachers regarding student attendance.

“When students are called in sick, it’s the job of the nurses and health assistants to follow up and find out if that student meets district COVID guidelines,” explained Speltz. “If so, we talk to them about the next steps.”

Anytime someone within the school district reports a positive COVID case, Speltz spends a lot of time communicating with those families.

Aside from COVID, Speltz has been a part of Vision to Learn, an initiative supported through the Jones County Community Foundation. She coordinates hearing and dental checks for students. She also arranges an annual flu shot clinic for her fellow colleagues.

“Vision to Learn (VTL) is an awesome program!” praised Speltz.

The mobile vision clinic comes to the elementary schools in Jones County and distributes two free pairs of eye glasses to kids who need them to perform better at school and home.

“This way, students always have a pair of glasses available for learning,” said Speltz.

In Speltz’s case, she screens the kids first to see who may require glasses. This process can be quite time consuming, so VTL sent an optician to assist with the screenings. The students on Speltz’s referral list are then screened by an optometrist with an eye exam.

Of her role in caring for the general health of those who are a part of the MCSD, Speltz said, “Just following the science, making sure we’re doing the best possible to keep everyone healthy and safe, while still keeping healthy students in school so they can learn. By keeping illness out, we can help keep more students in school learning.”

Speltz can also lean on the ISNO, which is affiliated with the NSNO (National School Nurse Organization), as a resource for her job.

“They’re a great resource for all school nurses in Iowa,” she said.

The best part about working for the MCSD, Speltz shared, is working alongside great educators, support staff, and working with great students as well.

“I love being there for everyone when needed. Students are often scared when they have to see the (school) nurse of the first time; I’m happy to help break the ice in that situation and make the student feel comfortable. I am often a ‘safe space’ for students, and I love providing that for them.”

Speltz feels blessed working in a career that allows her to care for children in the community.

“I will continue to make it my priority to keep all students and staff healthy and safe,” she said. “I am beyond honored to be nominated for such an award.”

With nominations for the LifeChanger Award coming in from all 50 states, only 18 individuals will be awarded during the 2021-22 school year. One grand prize winner will receive $10,000, to be shared with their school district. Winners will be announced in early 2022.