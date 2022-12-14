Sperfslage, Brokaw raise over $1,000 for food pantry

Two Monticello High School seniors who are quite active Sacred Heart Catholic Church members, took it upon themselves to host a fundraiser and raised over $1,000 for the Monticello Food Pantry.

Nora Sperfslage and Serena Brokaw made homemade baked goods and sold them before and after Mass on Dec. 3 and 4. In just those two days, they were able to raise $1,175 for the food pantry. People also generously donated non-perishable food items and toiletries for the food pantry as well.

Sperfslage said members of Sacred Heart volunteer at the food pantry, herself included.

“Father (Paul) Baldwin is always asking us what can we do for others,” she said. “The food pantry needs a lot of help.”

“And we knew a bake sale would do well,” added Brokaw.

When the girls were in ninth grade, they were part of a group of youth from the church who hosted a bake sale to raise money to attend NCYC (National Catholic Youth Conference).

In 2021, Sperfslage’s sister, Emma, and Elisa Kehoe held a drive-through soup supper to raise money for the food pantry. Both Brokaw and Sperfslage said they know this time of year can be tough for the food pantry.

“Anne Strittmatter (who serves on the food pantry steering committee) said the food pantry can do a lot more with the money,” said Sperfslage. “The money helps a lot.”

Back in October, Sperfslage and Brokaw brought their idea to Father Baldwin.

“He was happy and excited that we were wanting to do something to involve the church,” shared Sperfslage.

In November, they started marketing their bake sale to get the word out.

The girls and their families and friends, including Royce Kiburz, Emma Althoff, and Alex Oswald, got right to work making baked goods.

“My mom, grandma, and I made 16 pies,” shared Brokaw. “All of the pies sold before Mass on Saturday (Dec. 3).”

Sperfslage made pumpkin and banana breads, as well as brownies and doughnuts.

“The kids all went for the doughnuts,” she said.

The baked goods didn’t have price tags; they were sold for free-will donations. That said, in just two days, they were able to raise over $1,000.

“We could have sold more on Saturday, but we ran out,” said Brokaw.

On Sunday morning, Sperfslage left church to run home and get more items to sell, noting she was also running out.

Their marketing materials also encouraged people to donate goods for the food pantry as well. They offered a list of suggested items. There were bags and boxes of items dropped off by many church members, enough to fill a vehicle.

“We asked for lots of toiletry items because we know those can be expensive,” said Brokaw. “It all helps.”

The girls said they would have been happy raising $500; they were pleasantly surprised with $1,175.

“I was not expecting that,” said Sperfslage.

“We’re grateful to the church and the community,” added Brokaw.

Sperfslage and Brokaw are also active in the Sacred Heart Church Choir.