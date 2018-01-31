Sperfslage shares insight into Anamosa prison

300 people, with 212 of those correctional security staff. They currently house over 930 inmates, with 221 of those serving lifetime sentences. The average age of an inmate in the ASP is 39 years, with an average sentence of 27 years, nine months, and one day. Seventy-four percent of the ASP inmates are incarcerated for violent offenses.

However, ASP Warden Bill Sperfslage feels blessed to do what he loves.

Sperfslage was the keynote speaker during the Jan. 24 Monticello Chamber Banquet.