Spirit Ride stops in town to promote ‘slow down – move over’ law

The Spirit Ride, a year-long, coast-to-coast campaign to raise public awareness of the “slow down – move over” law, stopped in Monticello Tuesday, June 12.

Emergency vehicles and tow trucks converged on the parking lot at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center for the event, which was moderated by Mike and Ilce Corbin, who make up the Spirit Ride Command Team and travel across the country for the cause.