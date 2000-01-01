Spooky visits



The markings near the cockpit display the “Spooky” imagery. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



On July 30, people filled the Monticello airport tarmac in an effort to see “Spooky” up close and personal. Spooky flew into Monticello via Oshkosh, Wis., on its way to the American Flight Museum in Topeka, Kan. Spooky was piloted by Robert Rice. This event was speared headed by the Aviation Heritage Foundation, based out of the Monticello airport. Spooky is a Medal of Honor Aircraft, dedicated in memory of Air Force Sgt. John L. Levitow who flew a Douglas (Vietnam War era) AC-47, much like Spooky.