Sports Briefs

Mon, 11/21/2016
Wartburg reach national meet
Jerry Frawley of Monticello is a member of the Wartburg College men’s cross country team that finished second in the NCAA Regionals and qualified for the NCAA Championships.
Frawley, a senior, finished 10th individually in the race, held Saturday, Nov. 12 in Northfield, Minn. Frawley covered the eight kilometers in 25 minutes, 44.7 seconds, earning All-Region honors for his effort. He was second on his team, behind junior Eli Kaczinski of Charlotte, Iowa, who took eighth place.
