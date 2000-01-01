Spring Break activities



McKinley and Quinn Gilkerson discuss their cardboard construction plans during the Parks and Rec event on March 18.



Monticello Parks and Rec took advantage of the only nice day last week without wind (March 18) to host a cardboard construction day at Willow Shelter. Kids of all ages put together forts using pieces of cardboard.



Paddington Wolken has some fun with a cardboard game. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Miss Penny made homemade pancakes for the kids during storytime. They got to add their own toppings such as strawberry jelly, peanut butter, and syrup.



Emmett White practices using his pancake flipper, a craft offered during storytime at the library.



The Monticello Public Library hosted many events last week, March 17-21, while kids were on Spring Break. On March 21, Librarian Penny Schmit held a pancake-themed storytime. She read the book “If You Give a Pig a Pancake.”