Spring concerts



The Monticello Jazz Ensemble held an outdoor performance behind Monticello High School May 15, drawing a crowd of spectators on a chilly afternoon.



Among those performing the traditional “Safety Dance,” from left: Nathan Sauser, Brodie Clemmons, Alex Oswald, Malcolm Clark and Harrison Ahlrichs.



Grant Hospodarsky performs on drums during the jazz concert Saturday.



Alex Oswald (seated) and Sully Flynn were among the jazz performers May 15.



Bella Mullen plays saxophone with the Monticello Jazz Ensemble.



Pairing up at the May 11 concert are Amelia Anderson (left) and Rease Saunders.



The Just Dance! Concert, held in lieu of the traditional Dessert Concert, took place May 11 in the Monticello High School Gym. Among the performers, first row from left: Kehde Campbell, Megan Mahoney and Bella Mullen. Second row: Mia Jaeger, Madison Butterworth, Caroline Olson and Adele Hogan. (Photos by Pete Temple)



Sixth-grade band members performing at the Band Roundup, seated from left: Antonio Lagunes, Bentley Martin, Trenton Seeman, Anicka Kahler and Brynn Schmit. Standing: Collin Cashner and Emee Himes-Luensman.



Percussionists with the grade 7-8 band at the Band Roundup include Kendall Siebels (left) and Madilynn Kromminga.



Senior Levi Temple got to conduct one of the pieces performed by the high school band at the Band Roundup May 10.



Trumpet players with the fifth-grade band included Aiden Mullen (left) and Blaine Benter.