SRO contract approved; council approves Employment Agreement

A two-year 28E agreement between the City of Monticello and the Monticello school district was approved during the May 1 city council meeting for the services provided by the SRO (School Resource Officer). This will cover the 2003-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Officer Dawn Graver currently serves as the MCSD SRO. This full-time position was created in 2018.

The cost of the position, including pay and benefits, are split between the city and the school; the school covers 60 percent; the city 40 percent.

Graver is assigned to the Monticello Police Department during the summers months when school is not in session.

The agreement also allows the MPD to recall the SRO throughout the school year if those services are needed within the department, such as significant events or investigations.

Police Chief Britt Smith noted that the two-year agreement would cover Graver's remaining time with the MPD, until which time she will retire.

In Smith's notes to the council, he said when the agreement was presented to Superintendent Brian Jaeger, he asked if any cost-savings could be reviewed. Smith said insurance did carry a significant cost.

"I met with Dawn and discussed her insurance needs," Smith stated, "and it was determined that she does not utilize the city's single-insurance coverage that is provided."

Because the city has less than 50 employees, an employee is permitted to opt out of receiving insurance, and this would not negatively impact the city's overall rates. This measure saves the city about $10,000 a year.

Graver, the city, and the MCSD were all in agreement. For FY22, the school paid $49,985.37; for FY23, it was $53,052.48. (The school board approved the agreement during their April 24 meeting.)

The council approved employment agreements for the MPD, Public Works, Water/Sewer, Administration, and Emergency Services.

The contracts between the city and the union for the MPD staff expire June 30. This approval extends those agreements for the next three years.

In 2022, the union voted to eliminate their union representation. Union representatives sent their proposed contract changes to City Administrator Russ Farnum, who then passed those on to the city's Compensation Committee, made up of council members. After meeting on Nov. 21 and Jan. 17, the committee provided Farnum with direction on the city employees' wages and benefits.

The updated Employment Agreement includes competitive wage scales for hourly, updated longevity pay, and increased city participation in insurance coverage.

"These additions will help retain employees and help recruit new employees when necessary," noted Farnum in his information presented to the council.

This new agreement will go into effect July 1.

"It's already been included in the FY24 budget," Farnum said.