St. John’s Daycare seeks donations to offer affordable childcare

"We want to educate the community about the need for the need for childcare, the need for childcare in Jones County," voiced Courtney Duffy, president of the St. John's Christian Daycare Board of Directors.

St. John's Daycare has been in operation since May 1988. The center is run by a director and assistant director, as well as a board of directors. Jessi Patterson has worked at St. John's since 2019; she's been the director for almost a year.

"The BOD provides guidance on childcare and business-related decisions," explained Duffy of the role of the BOD.

The daycare employs 25 staff members and serves 40 children between the ages of 6 weeks and those entering kindergarten.

"We currently have open spots," offered Duffy, of being licensed for up to 50 children.

"If we had another teacher, we could potentially take more kids," added Patterson.

"We have a phenomenal staff," praised Duffy. "A lot of effort goes into making sure we incentivize and retain good staff. As a parent, having that consistency with staff is important."

"We're not struggling with staff anymore," offered Patterson. "We have nice, respectful staff here."

Duffy said the fact that they've been able to retain staff over the past several years is a testament to the BOD and Patterson.

"It's important for families to feel like they have a relationship with our staff and we not have a revolving door," she said. "And it's good for the kids to have those familiar faces."

With the daycare housed within the church, the two “are separate business entities," explained Duffy. "But we have a mutual respectful relationship."

Two to three BOD are church members.

The church does not fund the daycare. The church does provide the space and covers utilities. In May, the church announced the installation of ground-mounted solar panels in an effort to help with increased utility costs.

The daycare is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. This allows them to apply for grants and accept donations, as well as for donors to write off any donation.

Duffy shared that the daycare has been experiencing a financial shortfall every month.

While St. John's was the recipient of COVID grants, those run out.

Despite the daycare receiving grants, they didn't have to raise childcare rates because they were able to stay afloat.

But then inflation started to rise.

"Our food costs were different pre-COVID," Patterson said.

They've had some of their daycare families donate beef and home-grown vegetables to help bring the costs down. The Monticello Ministerial Association also gave a donation.

Staff are compensated above minimum wage, with incentives for training.

"We added food training this year for our food program," said Patterson.

The daycare employs a food director that takes immense care of children's food allergies, as well as knowing what types of foods kids can have at various ages.

At the start of the year, they chose to increase childcare rates by $2 per child per day. But both Duffy and Patterson said they know how important it is in a rural community to keep childcare costs affordable.

"We started getting a lot of questions about how we got here," Duffy said of their financial situation. "We've been applying for every grant possible. We're awaiting word on four to five grants we've applied for. If people know about grants that are out there, let us know."

She said the median household income in Jones County is $68,000. Raising rates to stay with inflation alienates the families directly.

"We don't want to be a financial burden on the people we serve," said Duffy.

That's why St. John's Christian Daycare is asking the Monticello and greater Jones County communities for their support. All donations will go toward their general fund to cover the cost of labor and food.

"We want to sit down with local businesses, private individuals, and our industries and help to educate them on the need for childcare," offered Duffy.

She said the schedule at St. John's, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., works with the lifestyles of many of their parents.

Duffy outlined several reasons why it's important to maintain affordable childcare in Jones County…

One, it boosts the local economy. "Affordable childcare empowers families to invest in their community, boosting local businesses and economic growth."

Two, it reduces employee absenteeism within local businesses. "Reliable and affordable childcare reduces employee turnover and absences, leading to increased productivity and stability within businesses."

Three, it enhances early childhood development. "Quality childcare fuels early learning, driving future success and economic growth."

Four, it reduces poverty and equalizes the economy. "Affordable childcare reduces financial burdens on low-income families, promoting economic equality and helping parents break the poverty cycle."

"We don't just serve Monticello and Jones County," noted Duffy, "we have families coming here from 30 minutes away. A lot of people don't know we're here."

St. John's Daycare is accepting donations via Venmo, cash or check. Donations can be mailed to the daycare at 18927 Highway 38, Monticello, IA 52310. All donors will receive a letter for tax-deduction purposes.