Stabbing in Monticello results in arrest

On April 30, at 1:53 a.m., the Monticello Police Department was dispatched to 301 N. Gill St. in Monticello for a male subject with a stab wound.

According to the police report, when the officers arrived, they located the victim and resident, 33-year-old Kody Sprau. He sustained a stab wound to the stomach.

The suspect is 27-year-old Brett Bloomquist of 241 N. Gill St. in Monticello. He was located and arrested at the scene.