Stabbing in Monticello results in arrest

Published by admin on Wed, 05/03/2017 - 9:13am
On April 30, at 1:53 a.m., the Monticello Police Department was dispatched to 301 N. Gill St. in Monticello for a male subject with a stab wound.
According to the police report, when the officers arrived, they located the victim and resident, 33-year-old Kody Sprau. He sustained a stab wound to the stomach.
The suspect is 27-year-old Brett Bloomquist of 241 N. Gill St. in Monticello. He was located and arrested at the scene.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!