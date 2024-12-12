Stadtmueller named new Kirkwood center director

After working at Kirkwood’s Jones County Regional Center for the past 12 years, Craig Stadtmueller of Monticello was recently named the new regional director, effective Dec. 9.

Stadtmueller takes on the role following Lisa Folken’s retirement after 20 years with the Monticello Kirkwood center.

“They were looking for someone to fill this position. They invited me to apply for it,” he said.

It was in 2009 when Stadtmueller, his wife, Lisa, and their baby girl, Jessica, moved to Monticello, where he grew up himself. Now, Jessica is a senior in high school and has taken advantage of the Kirkwood center, earning her CNA (certified nursing assistant) certification, as well as many college credits before she enters college.

Stadtmueller said the experiences his own daughter was able to gain through Kirkwood helped her to realize her future path in some sort of medical field.

After the family moved back, Kristy Black, then-director, reached out to him about possibility teaching a computer class.

“I’m not sure how she knew I was back in town or that I had IT (information technology) experience,” he recalled. “They were looking for an instructor, and that's how that started.”

After teaching for two and a half years, Black was promoted to dean at Kirkwood’s main campus in Cedar Rapids. Folken was promoted to assistant director (eventually director), so he stepped into the role of Student & Academic Support coordinator. He wanted to become more involved in what Kirkwood has to offer.

“Over the course of teaching, I just learned about what happens in this building and the academy programs in general. I kind of came in really not knowing. I didn't really understand the big picture. As I taught and realized what was going on here, I thought, ‘This is incredible!’ It was actually better than I thought it was. The career academies and the opportunity to get college credit at no cost to help students, I thought this was really terrific.”

This job promotion meant Stadtmueller was going from having his summers off to working for Kirkwood full-time.

“The longer I was here, the more I fell in love with what we do, how we serve students, our role in the community, seeing a lot of opportunities to collaborate with all these different entities,” he marveled. “To be this tremendous resource and partner in the community.”

As the Student & Academic Support coordinator, Stadtmueller was tasked with marketing and promoting all that Kirkwood has to offer. Not just letting high school students in their nine partner school districts know of their offerings, but the parents and districts as well.

Stadtmueller has seen first-hand how students who have taken advantage of Kirkwood have gone on to succeed in their future endeavors, whether it’s continuing their education or entering the workforce.

“Iowa State University did a study and we've got the data that shows that students who have either done a career tech experience and have college credit while in high school, they're just more successful,” she said. “They have higher GPAs. They do a better job of completing degrees. Every metric gets a bump.”

He said allowing high school students to explore possible careers at no cost to their families before they graduate is so valuable.

“When they come here and have a hands-on experience, then they really start to know,” he said.

With Stadtmueller serving as the new regional director, Kirkwood is now looking to hire his replacement.

“I'm really confident that we're going to find a person to fill this role who will be great at that. I'll have the opportunity to help develop and train them as well. I really look forward to passing on that experience,” he said.

Stadtmueller said he’ll miss working closely with the students.

“I really enjoyed connecting with students and helping promote their development, from a holistic perspective. I'll have less time to do that.”

But he is looking forward to maintaining the momentum Folken started with a regional center that impacts many aspects of the community and county as a whole.

“First and foremost is to just maintain our standard here. I love this place and I want to see it thrive. I look forward to being involved in higher-level decision making. In my new role, I'll be working and collaborating more with administrators and more with HR with local businesses. I'm also excited about collaborating more with main campus and the resources there. I do believe that we have fantastic resources and connections there that can help us and help our community.”

Over his time at Kirkwood, Stadtmueller has seen how supportive Kirkwood as a whole is toward with their faculty, staff, and students.

Stadtmueller is a huge proponent of education, not only evident by his career at Kirkwood, but in her XX years serving on the Monticello school board. He is currently president of the school board, and plans to stay on the board even in his new role at Kirkwood.

“I don't see any conflicts there myself,” he said of maintaining both positions. “Certainly, there are a few things we (the school board) vote on that I'll abstain from. I certainly want to work to avoid any potential conflict. The school district has been extremely supportive of sending students here.”