Staffing With Love looks to revolutionize care for those with special needs

Last summer, sisters Tina Ries and Barbara Decker came together with an idea… They wanted to establish an organization that truly catered "to positively impacting people with disabilities by making thoughtful decisions about how to help them live their best lives."

In November 2023, Staffing With Love was created, securing its own 501(c)3 non-profit status.

Ries' son, Billy Hughes, 38, was born with Fragile X syndrome, which is a male genetic intellectual disability.

"Billy was the driving force with this," Ries shared of her inspiration. "As a mom, I wanted more for him than what I had experienced to-date from (other) agencies that care for individuals with disabilities. Our hope is to raise the standards of caregiving for the individual under our umbrella."

Staffing With Love's goal is to match the caregiver to the individual they serve. Ries said she has always wanted the best for Billy, who moved into a place of his own when he was 22.

"I wanted a caregiver for him who would help him with his day-to-day living skills. As a child with special needs, other agencies just didn't meet my expectations."

With Ries and Decker coming together, Ries serves as the founder; Decker is the director of the organization. They also have two board members and six caregivers, with one serving as a house manager.

Ries said they want to support caregivers who have a passion for the work that they do, and have compassion for the people they serve.

The day-to-day living entails assisting individuals with disabilities in making healthy living decisions, making sure they remain physically active, help educate them about their personal health and well-being, get them out into the community to either volunteer or hold a job, work on their social skills, and manage their transportation.

"We want to raise the bar for caregivers of people with special needs," Ries said. "That's all we really want to do. We want to do right by these individuals so they have a structured life. They want to experience life just as much as we do. We want to help them live their best lives."

Ries said with her past experience with Billy's caregivers, there weren't open conversations about the level of care with the individuals' parents/guardians.

"Individuals have rights to experience life options, to assist them in making more educated decisions on how they want to live," she said.

Ries and Decker don't envision an organization so large that they lose sight of their mission and vision when it comes to addressing their clients' needs.

"You need to have some common sense when working with individuals with disabilities," she said. "That means involving the family that raised these individuals. Who better to learn from? That way you can best respond to their needs."

Ries admitted part of starting Staffing With Love was also to prepare someone to care for Billy after she's gone.

"I needed to find guardianship options for others like me whose family member with special needs will probably outlive us and our family. People/a person who is willing and able to fill those shoes."

Ries said the saying "it takes a village" truly does apply to caring for those with a disability.

Staffing With Love serves individuals who are 18 years of age and older.

"Right now we're focusing on getting our feet under us. Our dream is to pay caregivers so they can make a living wage with fringe benefits."

As a non-profit, Staffing With Love runs on donations and grants. To contribute or learn more about their work, visit www.staffingwithlove.com or contact Ries at 319-677-5760.