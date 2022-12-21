Starlighters’ essay contest offers dinner with fairytale characters

Three lucky kids in Jones County could get the chance to win dinner with a fairytale character featured in Starlighters II Theater’s upcoming show, “Happily Ever After: A Musical Event.”

The show will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m.

By visiting www.starlighters.org/musicalevent, parents can download an essay form. Simply fill it out and return it to Starlighters by Dec. 30 and your child will be entered in a chance to have a private dinner with their favorite fairytale character.

The essay contest is open to kids ages 4 to 18. The essays will be divided into three categories based on the ages of those who submit an essay: 4 to 7 years, 8 to 13 years, and 14 to 18 years.

“It’ll depend on how many essays we get,” noted Starlighters volunteer Aimee Clemmons.

The essay asks such questions as: “Why do you want to meet a prince or princess?” “Who is your favorite fairytale character?” “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Each winner will be awarded his/her own, one-on-one dinner with one of the “Happily Ever After” characters.

“We want to bring the magic off the stage and into the community,” Clemmons said of offering kids the change to dine with a fairytale character.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults; $5 for children. There is also a VIP option for $25 for those who wish to come early and eat dessert with the cast before the show.

“Not everyone will be able to win the essay contest,” said Clemmons, “so we wanted to offer this for the kids who didn’t win, along with any adult who wants to meet their favorite characters.”

“Happily Ever After” is in addition to the 2023 Starlighters’ season. Clemmons described it as a “sing-through musical event that takes several fairytale characters and brings them to life through song.”

The set is a castle with a modern-day twist on the fairytale characters’ costumes.

The cast includes: Aimee Clemmons, Baylea Hutchinson, Denise Cherry, Diana Jones, Eli Shippley, Justeen Schoner, Mary Sue Vernon, Melanie Chervek, Rebecca Vernon, Sam Ferr, and Steve Clemmons.

This is being labeled a fundraiser for the theater as Starlighters approaches its 50th anniversary in 2024.

“We have been discussing innovative ideas to push our theater past the 50-year mark,” explained Clemmons. “Starlighters is hoping to start making some serious renovations to the theater, both interior and exterior. We want to make the place feel more welcoming to the public.”

In addition to the renovations, Starlighters has been ramping up its Junior Starlighters program, introducing youth to the stage.

“Our youth program is so important to the life of our theater,” added Clemmons. “We need to work better at fulfilling our mission, to educate!”

The funds raised from “Happily Ever After” will be split between Junior Starlighters and the renovation project.

“Because most of the money from this fundraiser will be going toward Junior Starlighters, it’s only fitting that we cater to the kids,” Clemmons said.