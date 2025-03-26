Starlighters’ production offers ASL-interpreted performance

Trevor Baty of Mt. Vernon was part of the dynamic duo cast of “Red” at Starlighters II Community Theatre in June 2023.

Now he’s testing his directing chops with “August: Osage County,” which debuts this weekend at Starlighters, March 28-30 and April 4-6.

“‘Red’ was my dream show,” expressed Baty.

He attended Bradley University in Illinois, majoring in acting. During one of his theatre classes, the professor showed a clip from a production of “Red.” Baty was hooked!

When Baty moved back to his hometown area of Mt. Vernon following the 2020 COVID pandemic, he became familiar with Starlighters via friend and fellow Starlighters’ director Grant Freeman.

Five years after seeing the clip of “Red” in college, Baty was able to then co-star in the Starlighters production, alongside lead actor Basilio Light.

“Red” was directed by Steve Clemmons, who serves on the Starlighters’ Board of Directors. Freeman serves on the Starlighters’ Artistic Committee. With so many connections, Baty sought to direct his first production.

“This is my first time directing adults,” he said. (Baty is a speech coach at Mt. Vernon High School.)

Baty looks up to playwright Tracy Letts, who wrote the play “August: Osage County.”

“He’s one of the most promising and best playwrights currently still working,” he boasted. “I love what he’s done.”

In 2013, the play was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

“The movie follows the script pretty closely,” Baty said. “There were not a ton of changes.”

Baty said being restricted to one set versus multiple sets, the play allows the audience to focus more on the story at hand.

“The benefit to us,” he said of being on stage, “is we can be driven by the script.”

For those who, perhaps, have seen the movie, you will not be surprised or shocked by the fact that the Starlighters’ play is rated “R” for several reasons.

“Due to the language, drug and alcohol use, and some violence,” offered Baty, “but it’s nothing crazy. There is also some minor sexual assault that’s heavily implied, but not seen (in the production).”

Early on during rehearsals during the second week of February, Baty had the cast of 13 sit down and just talk through the play before taking to the stage.

“We talked about the play, the characters, and the themes of the play,” he said. “The goal is to have everyone on the same page.”

With a cast of 13, Baty said his biggest concern was not being able to cast all of the roles during auditions, especially the male roles. Baty explained the trend in the community theatre is that female roles are easier to fill and cast versus male roles.

“But we had a great turnout in auditions,” he said. “All but two roles were filled.”

Violet Weston, the matriarch of the show, was a challenge to cast, admitted Baty. While he had enough actors to fill female roles for 30 to 40 years of age, Violet is an older role. He leaned on friend Amy White, who has been involved in community theatre for 25-plus years.

For the role of Johnna Monevata, who is an Indigenous person, it was important for Baty to honor and respect that aspect in casting the part.

“In the script, her ethnicity is mentioned time and time again,” he said. “She’s the window into this family, and brings a lot to the role.”

Genesis Hartle, who has appeared on stage at the Mt. Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre, was cast in the role.

The cast not only stems from Jones County, but Iowa City, Mt. Vernon, and Cedar Rapids.

“August: Osage County” is known as a dark comedy, but Baty said it’s also important to note that there is some humor throughout the story, too.

For the first time ever at Starlighters, thanks to a donation from the family of Ester Legg, the Sunday, March 30, 2 p.m. production will include two ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters.

Both of actor Jennifer Smith’s parents are deaf. (Smith portrays Barbara Fordham in the play.) Wanting to have her parents attend a performance and be able to understand the production, Smith advocated for an interpreter.

There will be a bank of seats at Starlighters on the 30th reserved for those who are hearing impaired. Two ASL interpreters will split up the 13 roles on stage and sign throughout the production.

Smith said both interpreters were given copies of the script in advance to go over the lines much like an actor on stage would do. The interpreters have also attended rehearsals so they know where the actors are on stage and know what’s taking place behind them.

“This is part of the reason behind theatre,” Baty said, “to show the stories to as many people as possible. We’re happy to be able to provide this opportunity.”

Tickets for “August: Osage County” can be purchased at www.starlighters.org/buy-tickets or during Box Office hours. Call 319-462-4793 for more information.