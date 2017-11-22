Starlighters brings hope with ‘Christmas Dreams’

Published by admin on Wed, 11/22/2017 - 10:00am
While Thanksgiving is right around the corner, people everywhere are gearing up for the Christmas holiday season. That includes those working hard at Starlighters II Theatre to bring you “Christmas Dreams.”
The production is directed by Charlotte Scheckel, assisted by Heather Sims.
The show hits the stage on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 1-3, and returns the following weekend, Dec. 8-10.
