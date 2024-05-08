Starlighters celebrates 50 years with Aug. 10 gala

In January, Starlighters II Theatre held a special event in which they highlighted all of their productions and special events planned throughout 2024, the 50th year for the long-standing community theatre.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Starlighters will hold its 50th anniversary gala in Monticello, the birthplace of Starlighters.

Starlighters started in 1974 in Monticello. Many of their early productions took place inside the Monticello Community Building.

On Aug. 10, the Starlighters Board of Directors (BOD) will honor the past 50 years, as well as those who had a hand in its successes.

Mary Sue Vernon, a member of the BOD and chair of Starlighters’ Artistic Committee, worked alongside Starlighters’ Co-Founder Ron Ketelsen, and long-time volunteers Steve Nassif, Jan Cratsenberg, and Jan Hoag to plan the 50th anniversary gala.

“I took over the duties in planning the 50th season a year and a half ago,” she said. “We pulled people together to help.”

Ketelsen, a native of Monticello, now resides in New York. His presence is eagerly anticipated on Aug. 10.

Throughout the years, Starlighters held an annual membership banquet every August. Vernon recalled that volunteers would gather for a picnic together. Having the 50th gala in August is an homage to that long-held tradition.

“We’d gather for a picnic at Bob’s (Furino, former co-founder) or at Central Park. Now it’ll be a sit-down dinner,” she said of the formal event at the Monticello Eagles Club. “We’ve had a great deal of support and we’re thankful to our sponsors: Camp Courageous and Nick and Anne Strittmatter.”

Once the core committee had their plans in place for the gala, they brought Aimee Clemmons into the fold to handle marketing.

“We’ve had a number of Starlighters people (volunteers) join our meetings for the planning,” Vernon said.

The evening will start at 6 p.m. with a social hour and a meal prepared by The Market at The Tap in Monticello.

Throughout the evening, there will be entertainment and awards honoring many of Starlighters’ dedicated volunteers.

The program will begin around 8 p.m.

A special tribute will be made to honor Starlighters’ Co-Founder Bob Furino who passed away in August 2022.

“There won’t be a dry eye in the house,” Vernon said of the special honor planned for Furino.

When Furino passed, his family asked that memorial tributes be made out to Starlighters, his home away from home.

“Many people have asked what we planned to do with the donations given to Starlighters in Bob’s memory,” Vernon said. “This was such a special place to Bob.”

That evening, it will be announced what those funds will go toward.

Former and current Starlighters’ actors, including Junior Starlighters, will perform that evening, with short skits interspersed throughout the night.

“It’s a way to bring back people from different time periods and decades of Starlighters from beginning to now,” hinted Vernon.

The Bob Furino Award will also be given out to some talented individuals.

“Typically, it’s given to one individual,” Vernon noted.

It’s been a few years since Starlighters has held its annual membership picnic.

“It went by the wayside with COVID,” Vernon said of public gatherings. “Once you break a tradition, it’s hard to get it back.”

With this year being the 50th anniversary, the BOD felt it was only right to honor those who helped to get Starlighters to where it is today.

Vernon credited Cratsenberg with having the idea to give out Shining Star Awards posthumously to three people who had a hand in the successof of Starlighters. Family members of those honorees will be present to accept those awards.

“This has taken a lot of coordination with so many people,” Vernon said of the collective planning efforts.