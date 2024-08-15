Starlighters celebrates 50 years of community theatre

On Saturday evening, Aug. 10, Starlighters II Community Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a formal gala at the Monticello Eagles Club.

Fifty years of stage presences were honored throughout the evening. Years of hard work, dedication, and dreams were recognized. The legacy of past Starlighters’ innovators was honored as well, those who gave their lives to Starlighters and are no longer with us.

Starlighters began in Monticello in 1974, so it was only fitting they honor 50 years of community theatre back in Monticello.

In the late-1980s, Starlighters merged with the Anamosa community theatre and purchased the former Coast to Coast hardware store, which became its first permanent location. In 2014, they moved down the street to their current location, 200 E. Main St.

Many past and present faces of Starlighters were on hand to speak to its history and future, as well as to perform classic tunes from many of the theatre’s stage hits.

“What began as a dream and then gradually became a reality has endured across decades of hard work and dedication, talent, and devotion to artistic craft. That is what we are here to celebrate,” offered Starlighters Board Vice President Mary Sue Vernon. She was also chair of the 50th anniversary gala.

With that, Ron Ketelsen, one of the co-founders of Starlighters II, walked down the aisle as he sang “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” from his favorite musical, “Oklahoma!”

Ketelsen said ever since he saw “Oklahoma!” at a community theatre in Dubuque, he knew he wanted to offer the musical in Jones County.

“I was so mesmerized by that production,” he recalled. “On the way home, that’s all I could talk about. I wanted to do community theatre.”

Ketelsen, who was 16 years old at the time, went to that production in Dubuque with Emil Prull, a teacher in Monticello.

“I think if you have a dream, it doesn’t matter how old you are,” he said.

So, Ketelsen, Prull, and another teacher, Bob Furino, all came together to start a community theatre. Their went door-to-door raising money. They built sets. They performed in the Community Building.

“I remember going to Mrs. Pasker at Energy,” said Ketelesen. “I told her we wanted to start a community theatre and she gave us $500. Little by little, we started gaining momentum.”

The first thing they produced there one-act plays. That brought about some success.

“People were thrilled that there was theatre again in Monticello.”

When Starlighters eventually did “Oklahoma!”, Ketelsen not only starred in it, he directed and produced it. In fact, he still has the boots he wore on stage during that production.

“Theatre has created so many memories for so many people,” he said. “I’ve heard that tonight as I’ve walked around. It has changed people’s lives. I’ve talked to people who have gone through situations in their lives. They get involved with theatre and it changes their lives. I really think that theatre is an amazing thing for people.”

Many talented performers showcased their gifts throughout the evening’s festivities: Joe Wetrich, Denise Cherry, Elaine (Dailey) Mattingly, Dave Marshall, Jayson Stover, Steve Nassif, Carri (Seeley) Burroughs, and Junior Starlighters.

Stover and Nassif performed their classic rendition of “Who’s on First?” This is the 40th year the two have performed the classic Abbott and Costello hit.

Several awards were also given out.

The “Shining Star Memorial Award” was presented posthumous to three families, honoring three of Starlighters’ early members:

• Fay Oltmann, who was active in Starlighters from 1980-97

• Al Danielson, who was active in Starlighters from 1987-99

• Bob Furino, who founded Starlighters in 1974 and remained active throughout the past 50 years

Remarks were also offered by Board President Audrey Savage; committee chairs Aimee Clemmons, Steve Clemmons, and Jan Cratsenberg; and Jan Hoag, who, along with her sister Bev, has been part of the theatre for 50 years.

“The Shining Star Memorial Award is newly created in an ongoing recognition designed to honor deceased individuals who contributed to the growth and development of Starlighters II and who should be remembered, but whose names are not on any plaques because they served at a time when there were no awards for such outstanding service,” read Jan Cratsenberg. “Recipients are chosen from nominations based upon four criteria: Significant involvement, time and effort above and beyond, attitude and actions which help to inspire others, and contributions which help to produce quality theatre.”

A special tribute to the late Bob Furino was put together by his long-time friend, Ketelsen. As part of the slideshow, a recording of Furino singing a song from the musical “Fantasticks” was also included.

Following Furino’s passing in 2022, as his mother’s also that year, Byrdena, people donated to Starlighters in memory of both.

“Just a little over two years ago, Starlighters Community Theatre lost a great thespian and friend,” honored Vernon. “A number of donations poured into the theatre in the months that followed, and the question became how to properly honor Bob Furino, truly a pillar of our theatre.”

The board of directors decided to spend the money future improvements of the light and sound departments of the theatre, as well as upgrades of the physical tech booth and purchase of needed equipment.

“They were where many of Bob’s hours were spent,” she said. “Donations will continue to be welcomed. A plaque honoring the Furino family will be placed outside the memorial tech booth.”

The Bob Furino Service Award was presented to two long-time volunteers: Donna Oltmann and Virginia Danielson.

“The award is given by the Starlighters Board of Directors in recognition of outstanding service to Starlighters and for promotion of the arts,” said Vernon. “In honor of our 50th anniversary, the board decided to honor two outstanding individuals who shared so much of themselves in the formative years.”