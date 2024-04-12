Starlighters chooses holidaythemed show for 50th season finale

Tickets are on sale now for Starlighters II Community Theatre's final show of its much celebrated 50th anniversary season.

"All Through the Night," directed by Diana Jones and assisted by Amber Tew, will debut on the Starlighters' stage this weekend, Dec. 6-8. You can also catch it Dec. 13-15.

Don't miss your chance to see it!

The play is set in the 1980s. It's about a small group of weary travelers who discover the power of the holiday season while trapped in a train station on Christmas Eve. With a blizzard outside, the travelers are forced to turn to one another for companionship. Charlie, the station manager, does what he can to make them comfortable. When the clock strikes midnight, there is a knock at the station door and in walks seven children who saw the lights on from a nearby church. They've been practicing the story of the Nativity and offer to perform it for the travelers.

The adult cast includes: John Crosheck, Dusty Embree, Amanda Martin, Walker Witzisteiner, Phil Embree, Country Faust, Colin Heeren, Taylor Cherry, and Damien Benedict.

The youth cast includes: Oliver Stanley, Hadley Embree, Mya Heather, Teagan Werling, Camden Embree, Mary Grace Lyons, and Aiden Smith.

Starlighters last produced "All Through the Night" in 2015. Jones said in directing it this time around, she's tried to keep it her own.

Jones has been involved with Starlighters for over 20 years now.

"That does not seem possible," she remarked.

Her past experiences with holiday productions made her a good fit to direct this year's 50th anniversary finale.

"Someone else picked it," she said of this year's line-up," and had to step aside as director. Then it came to me."

Tew was already set to be assistant director from the start. She's been involved with Starlighters for a little over a year now, having been assistant vice chair of the theatre's Jr. Starlighters, formerly Young People's Theatre (YPT).

Homeschooling her daughter, Tew decided to become more involved when her daughter also showed interest.

This is the biggest cast Jones has worked with as director. She said that wasn't really a hindrance in directing the show.

She also had a great turnout when it came to auditions.

"We promoted it to YPT with the kids," she said of a captive audience.

While the youth characters within the play are younger age-wise, Jones chose to cast older children as those younger-aged characters simply due to the heavy dialogue.

"Because of the length and understanding of the dialogue," Jones added.

This play has its comedic moments, as well as some heavy moments. Tew explained each adult traveler is going through something deep as they find themselves stranded on Christmas.

"The characters slowly get to know each other," Jones offered without wanting to give too much away. "There are twists at the end, but it's a happy ending; it's an unexpected ending."

Warning: There are some adult themes in the show such as domestic abuse.

With so many shows, events, and productions throughout 2024, Jones said directing the final show of the 50th season is not bittersweet.

"I directed the Christmas show in 2023 with Aimee (Clemmons, her daughter)," she said. "I feel like it's been full circle now. It's fun to direct the Christmas-themed shows."

Tickets for "All Through the Night" can be purchased at www.starlighters.org/shows-and-tickets.

"This has something for everybody," offered Jones. "Humor, drama, and tragedy."