Starlighters ends 2021 season with real issues and comedy

The final production of the 2021 Starlighters II Theatre season will debut on the stage this weekend.

“Moonlight and Magnolias,” directed by Jan Cratsenberg, can be seen Dec. 3-5 and 10-12. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Sundays are at 2 p.m.

The original 2021 lineup featured the four productions announced for 2020. That season was postponed due to COVID-19. “Arsenic and Old Lace” was the original season finale; however, Cratsenberg said the play called for a cast of 12. With COVID still prevalent in the community, she proposed changing to a whole different production with a smaller cast.

“This one is not a Christmas show and not for kids,” warned Cratsenberg of the material presented.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” features several of Starlighters’ regulars:

• Duane Larson as David O. Selznick, producer of “Gone with the Wind”

• Steve Clemmons as Ben Hecht, screenwriter on “Gone with the Wind”

• Basilio Light as Victor Fleming, director of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Gone with the Wind”

• Diana Jones as Mrs. Poppenghul, Selznick’s secretary

• Kent Knopp, assistant director

The synopsis of the show deals with real people, real issues of the times, all while comedy ensues.

“These were all very big names in Hollywood,” remarked Cratsenberg of the three men.

“Moonlight and Magnolias” is about the very real situation centered around rewriting the movie script for “Gone with the Wind.” Selznick is desperately in need of a new director for his movie after firing the current director and dumping the original script just three weeks into production.

He seeks help from Hecht and pulls Fleming off the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” Selznick locks the three men in his office for five days to pour over a script, with nothing but bananas and peanuts to eat. Hecht had never read the book the movie is based on, so Selznick and Fleming resort to acting out scenes as they relate to the storyline.

As for how Starlighters chose “Moonlight and Magnolias” as its final production, Cratsenberg said she read it and couldn’t put it down.

“I took it to the reading committee and we laughed all the way through it,” she said. “I told them that someone has to direct this; it’s so funny.”

While no one other than Selznick, Hecht, and Fleming know what was said or done inside that office, much of the actual account has been shared in each of their autobiographies, of which Cratsenberg had each cast member read.

“It’s a very real incident and the basis for the comedy,” she said.

Having done much research of her own, Cratsenberg said the original “Gone with the Wind” script would have produced a six-hour-long film.

“They had to cut it down,” she said of the almost four-hour-long movie that came out in 1939.

As for why Selznick chose to only consume peanuts and bananas, Cratsenberg said he thought they were “brain food.”

“He was very meticulous about everything,” she said of his personality. “All of his memos have been put into a book.”

He also married Irene Gladys Mayer, the daughter of Louis B. Mayer, of famed mogul of MGM.

One of the instances of dealing with real issues, Hecht and Fleming absolutely did not get along with one another. Fleming was anti-semitic when it came to Hecht, who was Jewish.

Cratsenberg said she had a wonderful turnout for auditions.

“It was hard to pick,” she said of selecting the right actors/actresses.

One serendipitous moment leading up to this particular Starlighters’ play… Duane Larson who plays Selznick was cast in a Cedar Rapids production of “God Help Us,” which was supposed to hit the stage at the end of September. Legendary actor Ed Asner had been cast as “God” in the show, touring all over the country. Asner passed away in late August, forcing the theater to cancel the production. This allowed Larson to then audition for Starlighters, securing one of the lead roles.

“They ended their production and he came this way,” said Cratsenberg.

Tickets for “Moonlight and Magnolias” can be purchased by calling and visiting Starlighters: 319-462-4793 or at 200 E. Main St. in Anamosa.

Starlighters has also announced its lineup for the 2022 season:

• Spring show, “Julius Caesar”

• Summer musical, “Camelot”

• Fall show, “The Wolves”

• Winter show, “Barefoot in the Park”