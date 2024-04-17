Starlighters honored by Community Theatre Association

Members of the Starlighters II Community Theatre were recently recognized and awarded for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Starlighters was nominated for five ICTA (Iowa Community Theatre Association) awards, reflecting on the 2023 season:

• Direction, Steven Clemmons

• Leading Role, Basilio “Bud” Light

• Leading Role, Trevor Baty

• Lighting Design, Aimee Clemmons

• Scenic Design, Steven Clemmons

All five nominations stem from the drama “Red,” which premiered on the Starlighters’ stage in June 2023.

“Red” was Steven Clemmons’ first time directing at Starlighters, following two stints as an assistant director.

“Red” was about the real-life famous artists Mary Rothko, played by Basilio, whose popularity soured in the 1960s and ‘70s. The play spans two years of Rothko’s life when he accepts the largest commission ever in art history.

Baty took on the role of Rothko’s assistant, Ken.

During the first week of April, Steven, Aimee, and Basilio took part in ICTA’s annual convention in Decorah where it was announced that Steven won two awards: Best Direction of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Play. Basilio won Best Lead Actor; Aimee won Best Lighting Design.

ICTA has not held its convention since 2019. In 2020, the awards were announced via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven explained those community theatres, like Starlighters, that are members of the ICTA can submit up to three productions per season for review by the ICTA. However, due to a shortage of ICTA volunteers, the only Starlighters’ production that they were able to review was “Red.”

“We knew they were coming in advance because we have to comp their ticket,” explained Steven as to whether ICTA volunteers make themselves known at a show. “But I don’t recall telling the cast (they were in the audience).”

Following a review, ICTA fills out a rubric that scores such categories as costume design, direction, ensemble, leading role, lighting, scenic design, sound effects, supporting roles, etc. ICTA awards are based on how well each theatre’s production scores.

“It feels incredible!” exclaimed Steven of the recognition. “I am very proud of everyone.” “Both Bud and Trevor carried the show as lead actors.”

It wasn’t just the two-person cast, but the stage production (scenic design) and lighting that played a role in telling the story of “Red.”

“The set dressing tells the story just like any movie or play,” Steven explained of “scenic design.” “I envisioned a very simple set; no walls; nothing to distract the audience from the story itself.”

The play took place in Rothko’s studio.

The lighting was also just as important. Steven and Aimee said they were going for an “intimate” setting.

“‘Ken’ talks about his parents’ murder as Rothko paints his canvas red and it reminds him of blood,” Steven shared.

Having a red lighting scheme added to the darkness of the play.

“It tells the somber story of Ken’s traumatic childhood of seeing his parents murdered,” Aimee added.

Steven praised both Basilio and Trevor for their portrayals of the two lead roles.

“They’re both experienced actors,” he said. “Bud has been both an actor and director, so he has good instincts himself. We all worked together as a team.”

Starlighters is in the midst of celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary season, with productions and events planned every month throughout 2024. Having been awarded by the ICTA’s Steven said it helps in their celebration.

Aside from the awards, Steven, Aimee and Basilio took part in several workshops offered during the ICTA convention as well. Those topics included strategic planning for a non-profit, grant writing, youth development, and directing a musical.

Starlighters has been honored by the ICTA in the past.

“We’re here because the people before us,” Steven noted of the theatre’s rich history. “We stand on their shoulders; they make it look easy. We want to continue to serve the community as a community theatre.”

For more on Starlighters’ 50th season, visit www.starlighters.org.